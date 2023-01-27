Baskeball Recap: Bronson girls roll past Concord for win; Coldwater JV/Frosh see action

CONCORD, MI. — The Bronson Lady Vikings basketball team looked to bounce back from their first loss of the season this past Monday versus Buchanan with a road trip to Concord to take on the Lady Yellow Jackets in their start to the second half of their Big 8 schedule.

Bronson bounced back from the first loss in a big way, rolling by Concord for a 74-35 victory.

Senior Haylie Wilson continued her torrid scoring pace to lead the Vikings, pouring in 31 points thanks to 11 of 17 shooting, including 3 of 7 from three point range. Wilson also added three rebounds and six steals in the big effort.

Also hitting double digits for Bronson was sophomore superstar Aubree Calloway who stuffed the stat box, pouring in 23 points to go along with six rebounds, five steals, four blocks and two assists.

Adding to the Bronson victory was Ava Hathaway with five points and two rebounds; Helena Eley with five points and six rebounds; Brealyn Lasky with five points, one rebound and one assist; Itzel Albarran with three points and two rebounds; Payton Springstead with two points, four rebounds and three steals; Lydia Wells with two rebounds; Ryleigh Fee with two rebounds; and Ashlynn Harris with two steals and two rebounds.

With the victory Bronson improves to 12-1 overall on the season and 8-0 in the Big 8 conference. The Vikings will be back in action next Tuesday when they host the Jonesville Comets.

Coldwater JV boys take overtime thriller, Freshman secure win

HASTINGS, MI. — The Coldwater JV boys basketball team took an overtime thriller Thursday night, defeating Hastings by the score of 54-52.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Julian Thompson with nine points and six rebounds; Austin Downs wth eight points and six assists; Bennett McDonald with eight points and seven steals; Drew Ennis with eight points; and Jackson Reilly with six rebounds and five steals.

With the win the JV Cardinals improve to 7-5 on the season.

In the freshman contest the Cardinals also took home the win, defeating Hastings by the score of 45-34.

Coldwater was led on the night by Owen Tappenden who put together a dominant performance, notching a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to go with three steals.

Coldwater JV/Freshman girls split with Hastings

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal underclassmen teams split with the visiting Hastings Saxons Thursday night in Interstate 8 action.

In the JV contest the Lady Cardinals came away with the win, defeating Hastings by the score of 29-24 in one of their best defensive games of the season.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Ta’viayah Hughes with 16 points while Norah VanWagner and Abby Robison added four points each.

In the freshman game it was Coldwater falling to Hastings in a heartbreaker, falling by the score of 28-26 in overtime.

Coldwater was led on the night by Mallory McConnell with eight points while Madison Stumpf added seven points.