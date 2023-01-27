ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Florida in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State men's basketball team takes a break from a heated conference race on Saturday to take on Florida at Bramlage Coliseum as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The No. 5-ranked Wildcats are 17-3 and tied with Iowa State and Texas for the Big 12 lead at 6-2 following an 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday. Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) is on a bit of a roll, having won two straight and five of its last six under first-year coach Todd Golden.

Florida is coming off an 81-60 home victory over South Carolina on Wednesday. The Gators are led by 6-foot-11 super-senior forward Colin Castleton with 15 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, while sophomore guard Will Richard, a Belmont transfer, adds 10.2 points.

Leading the way for K-State are the one-two punch of forward Keyontae Johnson, a Florida transfer, with 18.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and point guard Markquis Nowell with 17.1 points and 8.3 assists. Nowell is averaging a team-high 22.1 points and 8.1 assists in Big 12 play.

The all-time series between K-State and Florida is tied at 1-1, with K-State winning the most recent meeting, 67-61, on Dec. 22, 2012 in Kansas City. The teams have never met in Manhattan.

It is Legends Day at Bramlage, with K-State welcoming back former Wildcat players and coaches.

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Florida

When: 5 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas (11,000)

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: K-State Sports Network

A rne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Florida in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

