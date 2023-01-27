Gary Poth 'considered armed and dangerous' and wanted by police

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Poth is "considered armed and dangerous" and is wanted by Bucyrus police.

The 40-year-old man is 5-foot-11, weighs about 240 pounds, and has short blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a description released by Capt. Thomas Walker of the Bucyrus Police Department.

Police believe that at about 6:22 p.m. Thursday, Poth shot bullets into a house in the 700 block of Gay Street in Bucyrus, Walker said in a news release.

Officers found Poth's vehicle parked near the home with tracks in the snow leading from the automobile to the house, according to the news release. The woman who lives there knew Poth.

"The female initially denied gunshots had taken place, but officers later discovered .45 caliber shell casings in front of the house," Walker wrote.

The woman said she had spoken to Poth on Thursday ahead of that night's incident.

"The female divulged that she and Poth were arguing about their relationship over phone prior to the gunshots," Walker wrote. "The female said she heard the gunshots and was inside the home with her children at the time. There were no injuries."

Officers searched the home with the help of deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office as well as county probation officers.

"Officers located evidence indicating the attic entry had been disturbed," Walker wrote.

Nobody was found. Police were still searching for him Friday morning, and asked for the public's help.

"Currently, Poth is wanted by law enforcement for his involvement in another area shooting," Walker wrote. "Poth is considered armed and dangerous, and citizens are encouraged to call police with any information."

