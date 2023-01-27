Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 8:16 a.m. EST
Tyre Nichols case shows officers still fail to intervene. As Memphis police officers attacked Tyre Nichols with their feet, fists and a baton, others held Nichols down or milled about, even as he cried out in pain before his body went limp. Just like the attack on George Floyd, a simple intervention could have saved a life. Instead, Nichols is dead and five Memphis officers face murder charges. Memphis and Minneapolis police departments are among many with “duty to intervene” policies. It’s also the law. Three Minneapolis officers who didn’t try to stop the attack on Floyd were convicted of federal crimes. Experts agree peer pressure, and in some cases fear of retribution, is on the minds of officers who fail to stop colleagues from doing bad things.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Source: Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to a deal with the U.S. to restrict China’s access to materials used to make advanced semiconductors. That’s according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday but declined to be identified because the agreement hasn’t yet been formally announced. It’s unclear when all three sides will unveil the deal. The White House declined to comment Sunday. The Biden administration imposed export controls last fall to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips. It’s urged allies like Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit. China says trade curbs will disrupt supply chains and the global economic recovery.
Bills’ thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts. The 5 1/2-minute video was posted on Hamlin’s social media accounts.
