Immokalee, FL

Estero man, 59, dies in Immokalee crash

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
A 59-year-old Estero man died Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash after he traveled off the road, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday along East Main Street, near Second Street, in Immokalee.

His truck was traveling west when he suffered a medical episode and lost control, troopers said.

The truck traveled off the road, collided with a chain link fence to the right and came to rest facing west on thenorth shoulder of East Main Street. First responders took him to North Collier Hospital, where he died.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

