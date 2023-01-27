Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:11 a.m. EST
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah says he feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. It might be stressful leading up to his hosting duties, but Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through. Noah will host Sunday’s show, which airs live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to LA after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Soviet Submarine Launched All Its Missiles In An Unprecedented Rehearsal For Armageddon
Author's CollectionWith the Soviet empire only months away from collapse, its Navy conducted an unprecedented test of its submarine-launched doomsday weapons.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Reports: New grand jury in NY examining Trump hush money
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple news reports say Manhattan prosecutors have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a probe of payments made to keep two women quiet about alleged affairs with former President Donald Trump. The reports cite unnamed sources familiar with the proceedings. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment Monday. In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Bragg as the “Radical Left Manhattan D.A.” and said the new grand jury was “a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time.” Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.
Source: Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to a deal with the U.S. to restrict China’s access to materials used to make advanced semiconductors. That’s according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday but declined to be identified because the agreement hasn’t yet been formally announced. It’s unclear when all three sides will unveil the deal. The White House declined to comment Sunday. The Biden administration imposed export controls last fall to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips. It’s urged allies like Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit. China says trade curbs will disrupt supply chains and the global economic recovery.
Balkan neighbors vow to avoid clashes over national hero
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Neighbors North Macedonia and Bulgaria say they will work together to prevent potential violence at weekend celebrations to honor a 19th century revolutionary viewed as a hero in both countries. The countries are at odds over multiple issues concerning ethnic minorities, language and national identity. Commemoration events to mark 151 years since the birth of revolutionary Gotse Delchev, who opposed Ottoman rule in the Balkans, are likely to draw crowds from both countries to the Macedonian capital Skopje. The two countries’ interior ministers Monday promised cooperation to avoid any potential violence.
