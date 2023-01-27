ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wisr680.com

Local Resident and Organization Recognized

A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Ralph H. Minich

Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Sandra M. Simpson

Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
explore venango

SPONSORED: Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware offers a wide range of opportunities from manufacturing to operations with competitive salaries and benefits. Clarion Bathware offers a new pay structure and a $600 sign-on bonus!. Open positions:. Production Workers. Maintenance Helper. Mechanic. Mechanic Helper. Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)...
explore venango

Harold E. “Bud” Price

Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
KNOX, PA
venangoextra.com

Corps of Engineers wades into Cranberry Township

Three members of the Army Corps of Engineers addressed a town hall meeting Thursday evening in Cranberry Township regarding mitigation of flooding along two creeks in the township. Project team leader Jen Cristobal and engineers John Sourbeer and Alex Nupp presented computer models they had prepared demonstrating various flood control...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Charles “Chuck” Wilson

Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health. Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson. In his youth he attended Dayton...
CORSICA, PA
YourErie

Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
alleghenycampus.com

Two dorms offline next academic year

Two residence halls will not be housing students during the 2023-24 academic year. An email sent to the student body from the Student Life Team provided updates for the beginning of the spring 2023 semester, including instructions for upcoming student housing selection for fall 2023. “So that you can plan...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Marcia L. Blair

Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, January 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel. Born in Franklin on January 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dana E. & Irene M....
POLK, PA
explore venango

Robert David Burnham

Robert David Burnham, of Corsica, passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on October 3, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Robert G. Burnham and Elizabeth Moore Burnham. He is a graduate of Clarion Limestone in 1955 and served as trustee...
CORSICA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy