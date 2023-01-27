Read full article on original website
Related
wisr680.com
Local Resident and Organization Recognized
A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Report: North Allegheny School District sees increase in students, families utilizing mental health services
More families are taking advantage of mental health services at North Allegheny, according to a report by the district’s student wellness and safety committee presented Jan. 18 to the school board. There has been a slight, but overall, increase in the number of students utilizing Glade Run Lutheran Services...
explore venango
Ralph H. Minich
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
explore venango
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware offers a wide range of opportunities from manufacturing to operations with competitive salaries and benefits. Clarion Bathware offers a new pay structure and a $600 sign-on bonus!. Open positions:. Production Workers. Maintenance Helper. Mechanic. Mechanic Helper. Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)...
explore venango
Harold E. “Bud” Price
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
venangoextra.com
Corps of Engineers wades into Cranberry Township
Three members of the Army Corps of Engineers addressed a town hall meeting Thursday evening in Cranberry Township regarding mitigation of flooding along two creeks in the township. Project team leader Jen Cristobal and engineers John Sourbeer and Alex Nupp presented computer models they had prepared demonstrating various flood control...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the Trial of an Accused Husband Killer, Lydia Dean, Began” Part Four. In his opening statement in the first-degree murder trial of Lydia Dean, Venango County District Attorney Robert T. Grannis asked a jury of seven men and five women to return a verdict of guilty.
explore venango
Charles “Chuck” Wilson
Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health. Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson. In his youth he attended Dayton...
Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
alleghenycampus.com
Two dorms offline next academic year
Two residence halls will not be housing students during the 2023-24 academic year. An email sent to the student body from the Student Life Team provided updates for the beginning of the spring 2023 semester, including instructions for upcoming student housing selection for fall 2023. “So that you can plan...
Sheetz reviewing ‘smile policy’ requiring employees to have no visible dental issues
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is reviewing its “smile policy” that says employees can’t have visible dental issues. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the employee handbook says applicants with obvious missing, broken or badly discolored teeth are not qualified for employment with Sheetz. Applicants are excluded...
explore venango
Marcia L. Blair
Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, January 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel. Born in Franklin on January 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dana E. & Irene M....
explore venango
Robert David Burnham
Robert David Burnham, of Corsica, passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on October 3, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Robert G. Burnham and Elizabeth Moore Burnham. He is a graduate of Clarion Limestone in 1955 and served as trustee...
Comments / 0