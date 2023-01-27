National Chocolate Cake Day: Where to find the best in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day!

The popular review website, Yelp , identified places in western Massachusetts that sell chocolate cake, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews.

• Swisha’s Sweets – Greenfield

• Chocolate Springs Cafe – Lenox

• Small Oven – Easthampton

• Pete’s Sweets – East Longmeadow

• Tart Baking Co – Northampton

• Bread Euphoria – Haydenville

• Patisserie Lenox – Lenox

• Pan’e Dolcetti – Wilbraham

• Koffee Kup Bakery – Chicopee

• Bernardino’s Bakery – Chicopee

