National Chocolate Cake Day: Where to find the best in Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day!Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
The popular review website, Yelp , identified places in western Massachusetts that sell chocolate cake, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews.
• Swisha’s Sweets – Greenfield
• Chocolate Springs Cafe – Lenox
• Small Oven – Easthampton
• Pete’s Sweets – East Longmeadow
• Tart Baking Co – Northampton
• Bread Euphoria – Haydenville
• Patisserie Lenox – Lenox
• Pan’e Dolcetti – Wilbraham
• Koffee Kup Bakery – Chicopee
• Bernardino’s Bakery – ChicopeeCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 2