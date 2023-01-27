ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Chocolate Cake Day: Where to find the best in Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day!

The popular review website, Yelp , identified places in western Massachusetts that sell chocolate cake, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews.

Swisha’s Sweets – Greenfield

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Lenox

Small Oven – Easthampton

Pete’s Sweets – East Longmeadow

Tart Baking Co – Northampton

Bread Euphoria – Haydenville

Patisserie Lenox – Lenox

Pan’e Dolcetti – Wilbraham

Koffee Kup Bakery – Chicopee

Bernardino’s Bakery – Chicopee

