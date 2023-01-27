Read full article on original website
Related
petage.com
Open Farm Names Mona Kennedy as Chief Financial Officer
Open Farm, one of the fastest growing pet food companies in North America, recently announced the appointment of Mona Kennedy as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). Kennedy will take on this critical role in supporting Open Farm’s rapid growth trajectory, assuming leadership of the company’s finance, legal and information technology functions while supporting organizational strategy.
Comments / 0