ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kristen Stewart to Direct Three Music Videos for boygenius

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Actress Kristen Stewart is set to direct three music videos for the indie rock trio boygenius, consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker.

Days after releasing three new singles—”True Blue,” “$20,” and “Emily, I’m Sorry”—and revealing their forthcoming debut album, The Record, out March 31, the group has enlisted the Oscar-nominated actress to direct several of their videos.

In 2017, Stewart wrote and directed the short film Come Swim and made her feature film directorial debut in 2022 with The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of the 2011 memoir of the same written by Lidia Yuknavitch.

Along with the directorial reveal, boygenius also shared that if they had a fourth member in the band it would be Mitski or Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker. “Those two writers keep me up at night,” revealed Bridgers, “about what is good and right in the world and art.”

Produced by boygenius at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, The Record features 12 tracks and is the first time the trio has released anything since their collaboration with Hayley Williams on “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” in 2020. That same year, boygenius released three early voice memo demos of “Bite the Hand,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Stay Down” from their 2018 self-titled EP.

In 2022, boygenius also played a benefit for the San Francisco-based nonprofit

.

The band is scheduled to play Coachella on April 15 and 22. Bridgers, whose second album, Punisher, was released in 2020, is also scheduled to open up for Taylor Swift, May 5-28, during her upcoming Eras stadium tour.

Baker released her third album, Little Oblivions, in 2021. Dacus also released her third album, Home Video, in 2021, along with her new single “Kissing Lessons” and her covers of Carole King classics “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late” in 2022.

Photo: Harrison Whitford / The Oriel Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIpK4_0kTNG0Ze00

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Rolling Stone

Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy Lead Re:SET Lineup

Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy are set to headline the Re:SET concert series this summer. As part of a take on the multi-artist outdoor concert by AEG, the event will take place in 12 cities across four U.S. regions. Each headliner will bring a curated lineup on their respective day with boygenius bringing indie artists Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. LCD Soundsystem will be traveling with electronic artist and one-third of the xx, Jamie xx; U.K. rock band Idles; Big Freedia; multi-instrumentalist L’Rain, and more. Steve Lacy will be joined by Toro y Moi, James Blake, and Fousheé. Re:SET will take place over four...
OHIO STATE
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
American Songwriter

4 Elvis Songs Covered by Lisa Marie Presley

By the late 1990s, Lisa Marie Presley started breaking out as an artist and showed off her vocals in a posthumous duet with her father, Elvis (1935-1977), as a tribute to him 20 years after his death. Over the next two decades, Lisa Marie would continue the tradition of releasing more of these duets to commemorate her late father.
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup.  Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.  The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...
American Songwriter

The Writers Block: Keith Thomas on Songwriting: “My Barometer Is It Has to Give Me Chills”

Keith Thomas has spent more than 30 years as a sought-after songwriter and producer. The majority of that creative time was working in the Christian and pop worlds, writing with the likes of Amy Grant (“Baby Baby”) and BeBe & CeCe Winans (“Don’t Cry”) as well as penning career-defining songs for Selena (“I Could Fall in Love”) and Mandy Moore (“I Wanna Be With You”).
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

Coldplay Working on New Album ‘Moon Music’

Coldplay has a new album in the works. Frontman Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland confirmed in an interview with Canada’s City News that the band is in the studio working on new music. “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second Music of the Spheres...
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab

Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
American Songwriter

Bob Boilen Talks His Musical Journey and Creative Style: “I Discover As I Go”

Bob Boilen works to bring music to the masses. Whether on the weekly NPR program All Songs Considered or via his Tiny Desk Concert series, Boilen has jumpstarted the careers of countless acts, like Tank and the Bangas and Fantastic Negrito. He’s also showcased myriad songs to listeners who, like him, are constantly in search of what’s new, fresh and interesting in the sonic world.
American Songwriter

Lzzy Hale Reflects on Halestorm’s First Grammy Award: “It Was Really Amazing”

Lzzy Hale is looking back on the gratitude she and her Halestorm bandmates felt winning their first Grammy Award. A decade ago, Halestorm took home the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for their 2012 single, “Love Bites (So Do I).” The track was featured on their platinum-certified album, The Strange Case Of… During a Q&A session at the 2023 Women’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Nashville, Hale recalled how the band was playing a gig in Madison, Wisconsin, when guitarist Joe Hottinger got a text informing him they had just been nominated for a Grammy. He then rushed across the stage to tell Hale the news, who was seated at the piano about to play.
WISCONSIN STATE
American Songwriter

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G

The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy