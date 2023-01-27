ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC East news: Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett has returned to his AFC East roots.

The New York Jets have hired Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the Denver Broncos but was fired before finishing out his first season in that role.

Hackett reunites with head coach Robert Saleh. The two worked together with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2016.

The 43-year-old originally broke into the NFL ranks when he followed former Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone from Syracuse University. That duo was in western New York from 2013 to 2014.

The two stuck together in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2018.

Hackett went on to the Green Bay Packers where he was their offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021 before his disastrous head-coaching spell in Denver.

When Hackett was let go, the Broncos were 4-11 overall and had scored a NFL low 15.5 points per game.

