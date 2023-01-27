BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO