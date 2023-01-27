Read full article on original website
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
4 Fun Ways To Celebrate Galentine's Day On The South ShoreDianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
nbcboston.com
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood Public Schools community is mourning the death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend. Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood, was pronounced dead after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight...
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy
Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
NECN
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
capecod.com
Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery
YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.
Man hospitalized after being struck by materials that crashed through Market Basket ceiling
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by materials that crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
Man killed in Woonsocket; daughters being questioned
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed in Woonsocket Monday.
capecod.com
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, partner agencies on third day searching for missing man
“Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit today searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffery Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Today’s mission marked the third day that State...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
newbedfordguide.com
23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store
“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…
HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
