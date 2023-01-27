ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

nbcboston.com

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy

Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
ACUSHNET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover

“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
DUXBURY, MA
capecod.com

Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery

YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

23-year old Massachusetts man dies after he crashes into store

“A Haverhill man died early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a building in the downtown area, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced. At about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at...
HAVERHILL, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…

HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA

