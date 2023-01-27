Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Helped the Market Finish January Strong
Markets jumped Tuesday to finish January on a positive note. Cvent could be looking to sell itself to a private equity buyer, according to reports. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today
The company found a novel way to bolster its lithium supplies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu has jumped year to date primarily because investors aren't as risk-averse as they were in 2022. The digital token could rise a lot more this year, but don't expect a repeat of the performance in 2021. Shiba Inu could also sink yet again due to several possible factors,...
Motley Fool
The Best Aerospace and Defense Stock to Buy Now
Overcoming the supply chain challenge is an ongoing problem in 2023. The commercial original equipment manufacturing sector and its aftermarket are booming. Defense spending is becoming a priority for governments due to the ongoing conflict in Europe. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Should Cannabis Investors Be Starting to Sweat?
Cannabis businesses in the U.S. and Canada are struggling, as are their shares. Demand for cannabis is lower than the amount of product being supplied. Cannabis stocks will be a risky bet for as long as the market is out of whack. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is Intuitive Surgical Stock Still Worth Buying Hand Over Fist in 2023?
Intuitive Surgical underperformed expectations in the fourth quarter. The problems it's experiencing aren't its fault, but they could be around for a while. Competition hasn't put much pressure on the company yet, but it will eventually. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today
Plug Power announced a long-term supply agreement for fuel cell parts with a British supplier. Plug says this deal will help ensure it hits its target of generating $20 billion in sales by 2030. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Bargain Shopping? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
Apple's market-leading brand is driving higher margins and over $100 billion in annual free cash flow. Microsoft's dominant software business generated nearly $60 billion in free cash flow over the last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Inspire Medical Systems' implantable device helps those with sleep disorders. Axsome Therapeutics jumped last year from being a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial one. Albemarle is the world's largest producer of lithium, which is necessary for EV batteries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Has Soared 38% in 2023 So Far -- Here's Why It's Still a Screaming Buy
Tesla was among the worst-performing stocks in 2022 as investors trimmed their expectations for the company amid a weak economy. But the electric vehicle maker is off to a flying start in 2023, thanks in part to a strong 2022 annual report. Tesla investors have plenty to look forward to...
Motley Fool
Why Marqeta Stock Rocked 3% Higher Today
It has agreed to purchase credit card management platform operator Power Finance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023
Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Comments / 0