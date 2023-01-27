Read full article on original website
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
