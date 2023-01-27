ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy