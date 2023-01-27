Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Austin ISD, some Central Texas schools closed Wednesday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extends to 6 a.m. on Thursday.
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
KVUE
Parents of special needs children advocate for changes with use of restraints in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Texas Capitol on Monday, parents of special needs children called on lawmakers to pass bills to keep their children safe in public schools. One of those parents was the mother of Quintin Proctor. The Round Rock ISD student was grabbed and thrown into an isolation room by an administrator last April.
Georgetown ISD cancels school and all after-school programs Jan. 31 as winter storm warning continues
All Georgetown ISD schools and after-school programs will be closed Jan. 31. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD has decided to cancel all after-school events for Jan. 30 out of an abundance of caution, according to a press release. Families registered in the YMCA after-school program will still have access to...
LIST: Central Texas schools announce cancellations amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the majority of the Central Texas area until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This weather will create the potential for black ice on roads, overnight lows in the 30s and freezing rain. As a result of the weather,...
Austin-Travis County EMS and local organizations prepare to care for the vulnerable
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and warming shelter operators are preparing for a busy few freezing days. ATCEMS has put additional resources and staff in place to better respond during this freeze for everyone, including the unhoused. "We've added additional community health paramedic resources to make sure that...
WATCH: Leander teachers get engaged at Rutledge Elementary with the help of students
Two Leander Independent School District teachers shared one of the most special days of their lives with their students last week.
City of Austin suspending all regular non-essential operations through Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas — As a Winter Weather Warning continues through Thursday morning, the City of Austin is suspending all regular non-essential operations effective 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. During this time, all essential public safety services will continue. Essential employees will continue responding to the winter weather event. Some...
Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
KVUE
House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
KVUE
