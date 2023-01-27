Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
My 4 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Streaming technology veteran Roku has faced struggles, but the long-term business opportunity is as inspiring as ever. Investing in Amazon now is a smart move to catch the upcoming rocket launch. Duolingo has a solid business model and is well-positioned for long-term online education market growth. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen’s path to revenue and growth looks complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu has jumped year to date primarily because investors aren't as risk-averse as they were in 2022. The digital token could rise a lot more this year, but don't expect a repeat of the performance in 2021. Shiba Inu could also sink yet again due to several possible factors,...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Should You File Your Own Taxes in 2023? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions to Find Out
They're important ones to run through. You may feel confident in your ability to tackle your own tax return. Before you make that call, make sure your financial situation hasn't changed, and that your return is truly uncomplicated. Although taxes are not due this year until April 18, the IRS...
Motley Fool
Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023
Even though his stock portfolio dropped by more than 20% in 2022, this Fool is extremely optimistic about some of the bargains he's been seeing in the market. Shortly after New Year’s Day, he made a deposit into a brokerage account and bought four stocks. All of these are...
Motley Fool
Should Cannabis Investors Be Starting to Sweat?
Cannabis businesses in the U.S. and Canada are struggling, as are their shares. Demand for cannabis is lower than the amount of product being supplied. Cannabis stocks will be a risky bet for as long as the market is out of whack. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
Motley Fool
Upstart Is Reorganizing Again. What It Means for the Company's Future.
Not only is Upstart laying off a significant portion of its workforce, but the company also is pausing the development of a new product. It cannot find enough institutional investors to purchase its loans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Helped the Market Finish January Strong
Markets jumped Tuesday to finish January on a positive note. Cvent could be looking to sell itself to a private equity buyer, according to reports. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Harmonic Stock Was Out of Tune Today
The provider of video-streaming solutions beat on both the top and bottom lines in its fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Generac Stock Fired Up Investors on Tuesday
The generator-products company rolled out a new offering. It's a home EV charger, which comes at an opportune time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today
The company found a novel way to bolster its lithium supplies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today
Plug Power announced a long-term supply agreement for fuel cell parts with a British supplier. Plug says this deal will help ensure it hits its target of generating $20 billion in sales by 2030. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0