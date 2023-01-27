Read full article on original website
Related
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Investigators searching for 16-year-old boy who disappeared
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Investigators in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson, 16, was reported as missing from his home in Georgetown early Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a grey Champion shirt and blue jeans.
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
Man shot in the back in Scotland County, flown to hospital, deputies say
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies. The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s […]
richmondobserver
RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
WMBF
Dillon Co. deputies searching for man in connection to shooting on Highway 57; 1 injured
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and deputies are searching for another after a shooting in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 57, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Deputies...
Raeford man arrested after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl
SANFORD, N.C. — On Monday just before 9 p.m. officers with the Sanford Police Department were called to a Dollar General after a man inside the store exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. The incident happened at the Dollar General located at 2237 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Sanford. The...
WMBF
Dillon Co. suspect turns himself in after shooting his son, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the...
1 person seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Skibo Road in Fayetteville is back open after a pedestrian was struck by a car overnight.
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire early Sunday morning in Garden City that killed two people, officials said. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews were called around 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Woodland Drive where they found a home fully engulfed in flames on all four sides.
sandhillssentinel.com
Domestic dispute leaves one dead, one critical
Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside Pinebluff Monday that left one person dead and one person in critical condition following an argument. The first responders were called to the man and woman’s home in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Lane, off Thunder road, just after 4 p.m.
RCSO: Baby found near East Rockingham tracks was a boy; investigation continues
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a few more details regarding a newborn that was reportedly found dead near railroad tracks in East Rockingham on Thursday. According to a press release issued Friday morning, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an area of the tracks...
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
wpde.com
Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
WMBF
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Florence hotel
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a hotel early Tuesday morning. The Florence Fire and Police departments were called after 7:30 a.m. to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard. Firefighters arrived and saw fire coming from the...
richmondobserver
2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge
DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
wpde.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Did you know? A South Carolina battleground from 1780 was lost to history over 200 years ago, until 2021 when a group of people found it. We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. Officials Investigating Deadly Crash. Updated:...
WMBF
Family, community mourns victims killed in Robeson County triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked a time to mourn for the small town of Red Springs. Residents gathered at the community basketball court to remember three people killed in a shooting earlier this week. MORE COVERAGE | Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away...
