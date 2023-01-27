ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
richmondobserver

RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire early Sunday morning in Garden City that killed two people, officials said. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews were called around 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Woodland Drive where they found a home fully engulfed in flames on all four sides.
GARDEN CITY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Domestic dispute leaves one dead, one critical

Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside Pinebluff Monday that left one person dead and one person in critical condition following an argument. The first responders were called to the man and woman’s home in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Lane, off Thunder road, just after 4 p.m.
PINEBLUFF, NC
WNCT

Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Florence hotel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a hotel early Tuesday morning. The Florence Fire and Police departments were called after 7:30 a.m. to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard. Firefighters arrived and saw fire coming from the...
FLORENCE, SC
richmondobserver

2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge

DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FLORENCE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85

Did you know? A South Carolina battleground from 1780 was lost to history over 200 years ago, until 2021 when a group of people found it. We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. Officials Investigating Deadly Crash. Updated:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy