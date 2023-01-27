Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Related
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Referee Ron Torbert explains controversial call in Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game
In an AFC Championship Game littered with contentious officiating, a moment early in the fourth quarter was the most chaotic of all. With the score knotted 20-20, the Chiefs had a second-and-9 and Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to Jerick McKinnon. On the ensuing third-and-9, Mahomes fired incomplete again and the Bengals appeared to have a stop. Both units left the field as special teamers trotted on.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Patriots reportedly ‘enamored’ with 2 defensive prospects at the Shrine Bowl
The Patriots are getting a head start on their prep for the 2023 NFL Draft. This week, the staff is out in Las Vegas and on the field with prospects in the East-West Shrine game. The fact that the Patriots get to coach the West team gives them a better look at a handful of players who will be drafted in April.
AFC team hiring Sean Payton, but must make Bill Belichick-type trade to get him (report)
Sean Payton is returning to coaching and is set to team up with quarterback Russell Wilson. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl-winning coach is set to sign with the Denver Broncos as part of a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Payton last coached with the Saints, meaning the Broncos would have to give New Orleans compensation in order to hire him.
‘Many’ close to Tom Brady think ex-Patriots QB will keep playing in 2023 (report)
It sounds like NFL fans should get ready for a 24th season of Tom Brady. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, “many” people close to the quarterback believe he’ll play again as a 46-year-old. Coming off another solid season, Brady should have plenty of suitors if he hits the open market as a free agent in March.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers No. 1 ranked WR in ESPN’s Top 50 free agents list
March is shaping up to be a very big month for Jakobi Meyers’ bank account. In ESPN’s Top 50 free agent rankings, Meyers came in at No. 21 overall, but was the highest-rated wide receiver on the list. Wide outs have started getting funny money — hello, Christian Kirk — and Meyers could be next in line on the open market.
Red Sox uniforms will be unaffected by new MLB rules in 2023
Across baseball, some teams will be forced to eliminate certain uniforms in 2023 due to new Major League Baseball guidelines. The Red Sox will not be one of them. MLB and Nike are limiting teams to four uniforms plus their “City Connect” jerseys, if they have them, in what is being referred to as the “Four Plus One” rule across the game. For example, the Mariners, who featured a six-uniform rotation in 2022, have eliminated their road grey jerseys and spring training powder blue jerseys for next season, as reported by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Other teams are expected to follow suit to streamline their uniform rotations in the coming weeks.
Rex Ryan goes totally off menu with Tom Brady destination
Rex Ryan has gone totally off the menu with Tom Brady’s next destination. On ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” over the weekend, Ryan was discussing Brady’s next stop and proposed the legendary quarterback teaming up with a legendary coach — and playing for Washington?. Massachusetts online...
Patriots sign award-winning college receiver to future contract
Lynn Bowden was easy to spot in the Patriots locker room. The practice squad receiver was often by his locker smiling or joking around with teammates during the 2022 NFL season. Bowden was only elevated for one game last year, but it was clear that was well-liked inside Gillette Stadium.
Is safety a bigger need for the Patriots than we think? (2022 positional review)
With the 2022 season in the books, MassLive will look at each position group on the Patriots, analyzing how the team performed in 2022 and where it might be heading in the future. Today we look at safety. Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabril Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad...
Predictions for 10 Patriots free agents on offense (and a longsnapper)
With the salary cap now set for 2023, the Patriots can look to some of their in-house free agents if they want to work on extensions before free agency opens in March. New England has 10 players slated to hit free agency on the offensive side of the ball, including some homegrown staples like Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris. So who will be in Foxborough back next season?
NFL Draft 2023: Here are 23 prospects the Patriots could take in Round 1
The time for actual football is done for now. Instead, it’s on to NFL Draft season for the next few months. For the New England Patriots, that means it’s time to start building for the future, from the No. 14 overall pick and beyond. For many fans, it means hoping the team will draft a top-flight wide receiver and fearing they draft another FCS guard or Division II safety they’ve never heard of.
Matthew Slater has remained ‘a regular’ at Patriots facility this offseason (report)
Retirement might not be a slam dunk for Matthew Slater. The 37-year-old special teams ace said he’d consider walking away this offseason, but according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Slater has remained “a regular” at the Patriots facility this month. “Some players skip town when the season...
NBA Draft 2023: Celtics projected to take National Player of the Year hopeful in 2nd round
The Celtics don’t have a first-round pick for what will be the third straight draft as Boston president Brad Stevens has prioritized winning in the present. That’s natural considering the Celtics have been the best team in basketball this season — and they have a great chance to get back to the NBA Finals.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0