Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
MassLive.com

Referee Ron Torbert explains controversial call in Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game

In an AFC Championship Game littered with contentious officiating, a moment early in the fourth quarter was the most chaotic of all. With the score knotted 20-20, the Chiefs had a second-and-9 and Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to Jerick McKinnon. On the ensuing third-and-9, Mahomes fired incomplete again and the Bengals appeared to have a stop. Both units left the field as special teamers trotted on.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

AFC team hiring Sean Payton, but must make Bill Belichick-type trade to get him (report)

Sean Payton is returning to coaching and is set to team up with quarterback Russell Wilson. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl-winning coach is set to sign with the Denver Broncos as part of a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Payton last coached with the Saints, meaning the Broncos would have to give New Orleans compensation in order to hire him.
DENVER, CO
MassLive.com

Red Sox uniforms will be unaffected by new MLB rules in 2023

Across baseball, some teams will be forced to eliminate certain uniforms in 2023 due to new Major League Baseball guidelines. The Red Sox will not be one of them. MLB and Nike are limiting teams to four uniforms plus their “City Connect” jerseys, if they have them, in what is being referred to as the “Four Plus One” rule across the game. For example, the Mariners, who featured a six-uniform rotation in 2022, have eliminated their road grey jerseys and spring training powder blue jerseys for next season, as reported by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Other teams are expected to follow suit to streamline their uniform rotations in the coming weeks.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Predictions for 10 Patriots free agents on offense (and a longsnapper)

With the salary cap now set for 2023, the Patriots can look to some of their in-house free agents if they want to work on extensions before free agency opens in March. New England has 10 players slated to hit free agency on the offensive side of the ball, including some homegrown staples like Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris. So who will be in Foxborough back next season?
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

NFL Draft 2023: Here are 23 prospects the Patriots could take in Round 1

The time for actual football is done for now. Instead, it’s on to NFL Draft season for the next few months. For the New England Patriots, that means it’s time to start building for the future, from the No. 14 overall pick and beyond. For many fans, it means hoping the team will draft a top-flight wide receiver and fearing they draft another FCS guard or Division II safety they’ve never heard of.
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
