Across baseball, some teams will be forced to eliminate certain uniforms in 2023 due to new Major League Baseball guidelines. The Red Sox will not be one of them. MLB and Nike are limiting teams to four uniforms plus their “City Connect” jerseys, if they have them, in what is being referred to as the “Four Plus One” rule across the game. For example, the Mariners, who featured a six-uniform rotation in 2022, have eliminated their road grey jerseys and spring training powder blue jerseys for next season, as reported by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Other teams are expected to follow suit to streamline their uniform rotations in the coming weeks.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO