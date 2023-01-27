Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.
Kait 8
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
Kait 8
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
neareport.com
Woman faces robbery, resisting, and more charges after wild shoplifting incident
JONESBORO, Ark. – On a weekend with over a dozen shoplifting reports in Jonesboro, one stood out. It happened around 9:15 PM on January 27 at the Walmart on Parker Road in Jonesboro. Police initially responded to a shoplifting call but the listed charges indicated much more took place. The MO states the subject stole items, struck an employee, and possessed drugs – all while in the presence of a child.
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
neareport.com
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
Kait 8
Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses. According to multiple social media posts from Arnold Group Real Estate, the Memphis business owners purchased YESDOG and the LaTourette Building, also known as the Roots building.
Kait 8
I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour. According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the...
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Kait 8
I-55 southbound closed in Pemiscot County
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads are to blame for several crashes and slide-offs in the Heartland on Tuesday morning, January 31. According to Missouri Department of Transportation, Interstate 55 southbound is closed past exit 27 in Pemiscot County because of a crash. This is the Route BB/A/K Wardell...
Kait 8
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. The roadway was reopened Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30, both lanes were closed. The Missouri...
Kait 8
Jan. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
Kait 8
“Busload of Books” tour makes lone stop in Arkansas
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not every day that a book tour across the nation stops in a town in the Natural State. Maynard Elementary School is one of just 53 schools in the entire United States to be part of the “Busload of Books” program. Author...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Kait 8
Community braces for a cold plunge
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens jumped for joy in a chilly body of water. A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special Olympics in the area. This year marked the 19th year of the plunge. Skip Schalk is the director of...
Kait 8
Craighead Electric makes preparations ahead of ice storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead Electric Cooperative has been preparing ahead of the winter weather. Marty Hook the communications coordinator, said the company has been keeping an eye on the system for almost a week. Last week, Craighead Electric replaced power poles in Lawrence County, Hook said their power pole...
Kait 8
Charity steps up to help those left in the cold dark
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice storm can cause many people to lose power. That’s when Stepping Stone Sanctuary steps in. The charity has backup heat, food, and dozens of cots for anyone caught in the cold. As power outages increase, so does the number of people flocking to...
Kait 8
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Many Region 8 residents woke up to power outages Tuesday morning and dangerous road conditions. They can expect to see more issues this week with more rounds of sleet and freezing rain. Many schools were closed Tuesday morning due to inclement weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry...
Kait 8
Valley View WR Beau Smith commits to Arkansas State as a PWO
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View senior wide receiver Beau Smith announced he’ll be joining Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon. Smith was a part of a 2022 Blazers squad that won a share of the 5A East and was a #1 seed in the 5A Playoffs. Valley View won its first 5A playoff game in program history when they beat Farmington in the first round.
