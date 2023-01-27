FAMU football featured on Division II powerhouse's 2023 schedule

Florida A&M football's 2023 schedule hasn't been released yet.

But a portion of it can be pieced together as other football programs and athletic conferences began to roll out their games this fall.

The Rattlers will host NCAA Division II's University of West Florida at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16. The kickoff time is to be announced.

FAMU missed out on the FCS postseason tournament following a 9-2 (7-1 SWAC) season where it was cited that a deciding factor was the Rattlers' strength of schedule.

Outside of its eight Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents, FAMU faced North Carolina of the ACC , South Carolina State of the MEAC , and Division II opponent Albany State ― who is now coached by former Rattler standout quarterback Quinn Gray .

UWF, which released its football schedule on Thursday, is located in Pensacola and a member of the Gulf South Conference. The two-time defending conference champs Argonauts went 12-2 (6-1 GSC) before falling to back-to-back NCAA Division II champions Ferris State in the semifinals .

West Florida football won the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship , beating undefeated Minnesota State.

The UWF game is finalized, along with FAMU versus Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic on Labor Day Weekend ― Sept. 3 at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium.

Tickets for the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic are already on sale.

FAMU is also scheduled to face University of South Florida in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Sept 16. The kickoff time is to be announced.

