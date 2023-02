Over the past week, the University of Miami men’s basketball team played three games on the road, dropping two of them. The road trip began with a close 68-66 loss in Cameron Indoor Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 21. Despite the defeat, the ‘Canes showed resilience, as they clawed back into the game multiple times when it looked like Duke had them where they wanted. However, Miami could not overcome its poor 34.9% shooting from the field to pick up the win.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO