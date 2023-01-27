Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“Take it really seriously” Tyson Fury offers serious tips to brother Tommy Fury ahead of Jake Paul bout in Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury has something to say about the fight between his brother, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul. The Gypsy King made some excellent points and lavished praise on the younger Paul brother. Although he warned Tommy to take the fight seriously because if he loses this fight then there is no coming back.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao offer denied as Terence Crawford makes moves
World Boxing News can reveal that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao never received an offer to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on BLK Prime. Crawford vs Pacquiao, a much-talked-about 147-pound clash for some years, won’t be happening on the newly formed Pay Per View streaming service. Manny Pacquiao vs...
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Tommy Fury admits he RESPECTS Jake Paul for moving into boxing – but promises to ‘turn into an animal’ when they fight
TOMMY FURY says he has respect for bitter rival Jake Paul and boxing's other influencers - just don't sling him in their division. The 23-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury fights his online nemesis for real on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Former Disney child star Paul, 26,...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023
At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: I’m Not Saying Hector Luis Garcia Isn’t Elite, But He’s Not At Ryan’s Level
Oscar De La Hoya realizes that Hector Luis Garcia was an undefeated world champion who is taller than Gervonta Davis and had one of the best years of any boxer in the sport in 2022. “The Golden Boy” was still surprised that Garcia gave Davis the type of trouble De...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev on Facing Usyk: No Problem, He's a Good Fighter
WBC, IBF, WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev would have no problem with a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. The contest would have to take place in the cruiserweight division - where Usyk became undisputed champion in 2018. Beterbiev was in...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch
Amanda Serrano is content with the history already achieved in her move through seven weight divisions. With a win on Saturday, there is only one fight left that will get the Puerto Rican star to abandon the featherweight division—a lucrative rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Beyond that, the plan is clear for Serrano—to not only become the undisputed featherweight champion but defend that crown through the rest of her storied career.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Stops Anthony Yarde in Eighth of Fire-Fight
Artur Beterbiev took the best shots Anthony Yarde had to offer but still came back with more as he broke down the Londoner’s brave challenge in the eighth round at Wembley Arena in London. It was a sensational fight and, at times, it seemed both were trying to knock...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Boxing Scene
Warren Says He Will Talk To Arum About Making Anthony Yarde-Joe Smith
Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde would have been crowned a world champion if his opponent last Saturday night in London went by the name of, say, Joe Smith Jr. In reality, the opponent was Artur Beterbiev, the feared light heavyweight bruiser, who ended up stopping Yarde, 31, in the eighth round after Yarde’s corner implored the referee to stop the fight.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Wants Dmitry Bivol: If We Can Organize It - Let’s Do It!
On Saturday night in London, Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles with a stoppage of mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. Attention, meanwhile, has already turned to the possibility of a mouth-watering undisputed clash between Beterbiev and his compatriot Dmitry Bivol, who currently holds the only missing belt from his collection.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: I Was Disappointed When Valdez Pulled Out Of Fight, But We Have To Move Forward
Emanuel Navarrete had this date circled on his calendar for quite some time. There is still a sense of pride heading into this weekend’s showdown with Australia’s Liam Wilson, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight title at stake this Friday on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The February 3 date was reserved for an all Mexico-showdown between Navarrete and former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23KOs), who withdrew due to a previous injury that hasn’t fully healed.
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde Was Ahead Of Artur Beterbiev On 2 Scorecards Before Beterbiev’s TKO In 8th
Anthony Yarde fought fire with fire for as long as he could Saturday night in London. Artur Beterbiev’s concussive power ultimately was too much for the brave British contender, but two judges were especially impressed with what Yarde did before Beterbiev ended their back-and-forth light heavyweight title fight in the eighth round. South Korea’s Jun Bae Lim (68-65) and New York’s Robin Taylor (67-66) both had Yarde ahead of Beterbiev on their scorecards through seven rounds in what was a fantastic action fight.
