Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO