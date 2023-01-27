Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Two People Wounded in Shooting Near South Pasadena
A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shooting in Compton Area Leaves Two Suspects In Custody
A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Possession of Firearms, Meth
A motorist who was pulled over by Pomona police was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of two loaded firearms and methamphetamine, police said Monday. According to Pomona police, Carlos Gallagos, 49, was stopped for numerous vehicle code violations shortly after midnight Saturday near Phillips Street and White Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
mynewsla.com
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Montebello ID’d
A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto
A motorist was fatally injured Monday and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north end of San Jacinto. The collision happened about 1 a.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Patrick Lynch said the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed, Another Critically Injured At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched about 4:05 a.m. to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed the...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing From Temple City Found
A man who went missing in Temple City has been found, authorities said Monday. Jacob Allen Costantino, 23, had last been seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Daines Drive, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Commerce Casino
A man allegedly armed with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff with law enforcement at the Commerce Casino. Authorities went to the casino at 6121 Telegraph Road at about 6 a.m. on a report that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife was at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
mynewsla.com
Man Surrenders After Barricading Himself in Palmdale Hotel Room
A man armed with several knives surrendered after barricading himself in a Palmdale hotel room for about seven hours Monday. The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received calls around 9:30 a.m. about a man flooding his room on the third floor of the Hilton Garden Inn. The man refused to leave...
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
