Prince Harry’s first public speech since ‘Spare’ will cost you $995

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

Prince Harry is scheduled to make his first public speech since the release of his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex will speak at BetterUp’s upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco, California. The 38-year-old author will give a talk at the two-day convention for business leaders held on March 7 and 8.

While virtual registration for the event is free , attending the event in-person costs $995.

The tickets grant buyers access to workshops, fireside chats, group coaching sessions and food and wine.

BetterUp said in a statement that in addition to Prince Harry, speakers will include Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzón and Adam Grant.

“The immersive summit will feature the exchange of ideas and inspirational conversations delivering unparalleled insights for leaders around talent retention, growth and how to best enable managers to lead high-performing teams through the current climate of change and uncertainty,” they added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeGZe_0kTND8k500
The Duke of Sussex will appear at BetterUp’s upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco in March.
BetterUp

Harry has been BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer since March 2021. The start-up focuses on coaching people on their mental health to help them improve their “mental fitness” so that they can experience peak performance at work and in their personal lives. Harry has gone public with his mental health struggles and details them in his memoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5d7P_0kTND8k500
BetterUp’s Uplift event guest speakers include Prince Harry, Issa Rae and more.
BetterUp

Before the release of the father of two’s book, he and his wife Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell Netflix documentary series.

The show explores the couple’s exit from the royal family as well as stories about life inside the palace. The pair left the monarchy in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. Since then, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with some of the royal family allegedly soured.

“Harry & Meghan” director Liz Garbus recently criticized Buckingham Palace officials for their attempts to “discredit” the series.

“Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,” Garbus told Vanity Fair . “They did that to discredit us … and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvG9P_0kTND8k500
“Harry & Meghan” premiered on Netflix on Dec. 8, 2022.
Netflix

“We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass,’” the “Bobby Fischer Against the World” director added.

At the beginning of the show, a written message was scrawled on screen and told viewers, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

A source told Page Six in December that neither Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace were approached for comment.

Jennifer Plummer
4d ago

They should save their money. He knows zip about business, hasn’t worked a day in his life except for a stint in the Army..

39
Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

Not wasting my time watching or hearing the lies he’ll give after trashing his family. It’s not worth a penny 😂💰🤮

21
Medusa
4d ago

What will he talk about? How to build the business of trashing your family publicly?

27
New York Post

