St. Clair County Community Mental Health invites public to community forums
St. Clair County Community Mental Health is inviting the public to its upcoming community forums. The forums are an opportunity for the community to learn about SCCCMH programs and services, along with updates on new initiatives, a recent press release states. SCCCMH is also welcoming community questions, comments and feedback during the events.
St. Clair County news briefs: Church fundraiser; sponsorship opportunities
A fundraiser night benefiting St. John’s United Church of Christ in Marine City will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Foxfire Fixin’s, located at 7200 River Road in Marine City. At the fundraiser, 20% of all food purchases will be donated to St....
