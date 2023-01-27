Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Missing, endangered North KC teen found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage girl was considered missing and endangered. Lily Launer, 14, was last seen leaving school on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. near the Barry Road and Congress area. On Tuesday morning, the police department said she had been located and is safe.
Lawrence chase leads to rollover crash, stolen truck suspect arrested
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies used a tactical maneuver to stop the driver of a suspected stolen truck after a chase through Lawrence.
Kansas City police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said Lily Launer was located Tuesday and is safe.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
WIBW
Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
abc17news.com
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
Pickup driver dies in fiery crash near Ottawa
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after the driver of a pickup lost control and crashed east of Ottawa.
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed recent law school graduate
KANSAS CITY —A judge sentenced a Kansas man to prison in connection with the June 2022 fatal crash at 75th and Ward Parkway that the defendant caused while driving intoxicated, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Zachary J. Zorich, 31, Prairie Village, earlier pleaded guilty to the...
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
