HAMMOND - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after he pulled a gun on two other people in a car and shot one of them, killing her. An officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a driver Sunday night around 7 p.m. and said that the woman in the car with him had been shot. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO