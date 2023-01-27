ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

wbrz.com

Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian killed in crash along LA-1 early Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - A pedestrian was killed in a crash along LA-1 early Monday morning, officials say. Officials confirmed the West Baton Rouge coroner was called to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed along LA-1 shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was not identified. This is a...
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pointe Coupee deputies arrest man with active warrants after hours-long search

LIVONIA - After a search that went on overnight Monday and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies arrested a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field. According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane on Monday night. Deputies realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby.
LIVONIA, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Driver killed in Walker crash; vehicle veered off road, landed in canal

WALKER - A man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway early Monday morning before landing in a canal and hitting a tree. According to Louisiana State Police, Corey Bennett, 46, was driving on LA-449 in Livingston Parish early Monday. State police say Bennett veered to the left off of a right-hand curve and landed in a nearby canal before hitting a tree.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting through window, hitting woman in bed

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a home and hit a woman lying in her bed. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Lionel Harris, 30, for attempted first-degree murder Sunday. Harris allegedly shot into a home on Mariner Drive where a man and a woman were lying in bed the day before. The man told deputies they were in bed when they heard gunfire from outside their home.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Overloaded electrical outlet causes apartment fire; ten people displaced

BATON ROUGE - Ten people were displaced after an overloaded electrical outlet caused a fire in a multifamily apartment duplex. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire on Rodin Drive off Renoir Avenue started around 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly before it could spread and destroy the entire building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teenager arrested after shooting, killing woman riding in car with him

HAMMOND - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after he pulled a gun on two other people in a car and shot one of them, killing her. An officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a driver Sunday night around 7 p.m. and said that the woman in the car with him had been shot. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
HAMMOND, LA

