Death Cab for Cutie Honor Low’s Mimi Parker With ‘The Plan’ Cover

Death Cab for Cutie paid tribute to Mimi Parker, who died in November, with a cover of Low’s “The Plan.” The track was recorded after news of Parker’s death and was accompanied by a statement from Death Cab for Cutie, who said the song was one of their favorites.
A ‘Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Feeling Introspective In Gap Campaign Filmed Before His Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Shortly before his death in December, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was hamming it up for the cameras as part of a new campaign for Gap. Now, the finished product has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into one of Boss’ final days doing what he loved: dancing.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the former child star who portrayed Wednesday on the original “The Addams Family” series, has died, a friend announced. She was 64. The actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” and was on life support for three days, the friend, Laurie Jacobson, wrote late Sunday on Facebook.

