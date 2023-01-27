Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Deputy Shooting in Compton Area Leaves Two Suspects In Custody
A deputy shooting in Compton Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Commerce Casino
A man allegedly armed with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff with law enforcement at the Commerce Casino. Authorities went to the casino at 6121 Telegraph Road at about 6 a.m. on a report that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife was at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Released from Hospital
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing. According to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Possession of Firearms, Meth
A motorist who was pulled over by Pomona police was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of two loaded firearms and methamphetamine, police said Monday. According to Pomona police, Carlos Gallagos, 49, was stopped for numerous vehicle code violations shortly after midnight Saturday near Phillips Street and White Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Witnesses: Boy Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn’t Seem Upset
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn’t appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
Assault with deadly weapon suspect in custody after chase through LA
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through surface streets and freeways near downtown Los Angeles.
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Man Arrested in Theft of French Bulldogs from Owner at Gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man With Diabetes, Depression Reported Missing in Hacienda Heights
A 66-year-old man who authorities say suffers from diabetes and depression was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Hacienda Heights. Donpin Liu was last seen at approximately noon Monday in the 15800 block of East Regalado Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 90 Days for Attacking Dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog sitting, according to court records obtained Monday. Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. He...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Two People Wounded in Shooting Near South Pasadena
A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
