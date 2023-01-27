ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up. Host: Dayspring Baptist Church. Event Date: 2/10/23. Time: 6p-9p Location: 2200 Cody Rd.,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Opera presents ‘Let Freedom Sing’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Opera invites you to “Let Freedom Sing”. This one night only show is the inspiring story of opera star Marian Anderson. The show features music by Bruce Adolphe and libretto by Carolivia Herron. Get your tickets now for the event on Febuary 4th at 7:30pm at Murphy High School.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Mystics hold open house to preview this year’s floats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two weeks ahead of when they roll, the Mobile Mystics gave us a preview of what to expect. The parading group held an open house to see this year’s floats. There were plenty of characters, including Sesame Street and Toy Story, just to name a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Dundee

--- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

6 vehicles hit by gunfire, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after six vehicles were struck by gunfire on Monday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Caton Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired. Police found that five vehicles in front of the victim’s residence were struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for 2 men in connection with motel burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a motel room and took money and belongings from the occupants. Officers responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Blvd., around 11:36 p.m. Monday in connection to a burglary report. According to police, a known male suspect and an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the victims’ room. The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims, then fled the scene on foot, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gourmet Goodies shows off their award-winning king cakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gourmet Goodies shows off their award-winning king cakes. They have place #1 in the savory category for our Crawfish King Cake, #1 new comer category, and #3 overall in the nation for the Competition in New Orleans. At the Mobile King Cake Off, they won #1 in the Traditional Category.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

How daytime fog forms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you are a regular bayway or causeway commuter you know that fog can impact your drive in the morning, in the middle of the day, and even in the afternoon. Why is that?. It’s called advection fog. Radiation Fog. Around our area there are...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Seafood Festival returns on Feb. 25

Day includes arts and crafts, food, live music and a car show. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Plans are in the works for the 31st Orange Beach Seafood Festival for Feb. 25 at The Wharf and a couple of new attractions are being added this year adding to the 100 or so vendors and more than 80 entrants in the car show.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
gulfshores.com

Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

If you don’t speak Cajun, “beaucoup” is French for “a whole lot!”. Springtime is the perfect time for a festival at the beach. The weather is just right, the Gulf waters are warming up, and the lodging is more affordable. With that in mind, bring the family and satisfy your palate with spicy, delicious crawfish at the annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL

