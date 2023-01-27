Sales of small SUVs in Europe are as popular as ever, and almost every automaker has at least one offering in the segment. Peugeot is regularly in the top spots with the 2008 and wants to keep it this way, which is why they are already working on a mid-lifecycle update. The facelifted Peugeot 2008 made its spy debut in the Arctic Circle, giving us the first hints about what is about to change.

