Carscoops
Toyota Retains Best-Selling Automaker Crown, Shifts Almost 10.5 Million Vehicles In 2022
Toyota was the world’s best-selling carmaker in 2022, overcoming COVID disruptions and semiconductor shortages to move almost 10.5 million vehicles between January and December. Including volumes for its Daihatsu and Hino subsidiaries, the automaker sold a total of 10,438,024 vehicles, putting it more than 2 million units ahead of...
Carscoops
Renault And Nissan Intend To Revamp Alliance, Work On “High Value” Projects
The Renault-Nissan alliance has withstood the test of time and has even been expanded to include Mitsubishi. However, after several months of “constructive discussions,” the two companies are now redefining their partnership. In joint statements, the automakers said they want to strengthen the alliance and “maximize value creation...
Carscoops
VW Won’t Cut EV Prices To Match Tesla, CEO Says
Tesla’s decision to slash EV prices sent shockwaves through the industry, but Volkswagen isn’t about to crumble and follow suit. That’s according to CEO Oliver Blume who has ruled out any price cuts for its ID-badged cars and crossovers. Earlier this week Ford responded to Tesla’s decisions...
Carscoops
Ford Slashes Mach-E Prices By Up To $5,900 In Response To Tesla
Ford is cutting up to $5,900 off the price of its Mustang Mach-E as it prepares to massively scale production of its electric crossover. Prices for the 2023 Mach-E drop by between $600 and $5,900 depending on trim in a move that comes only weeks after Tesla announced huge price cuts of its own.
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Factory Refresh Program For The 86 In Japan
The first-gen Toyota 86 was originally introduced in 2011, then named GT86, and while this doesn’t seem that long ago, the automaker is launching a new factory refresh program in Japan. The recently announced 86Re:Project is designed for Toyota 86 owners who want all of their vehicle’s mechanical components to return to brand-new condition, so they can extract the maximum performance and driving pleasure out of the sportscar.
Carscoops
Next-gen Audi A8 To Adopt Grandsphere Concept Looks As An All-Electric Luxury Sedan
Audi confirmed that the 2021 Audi Grandsphere concept is closely previewing the next generation of the A8 flagship which will feature a fully electric powertrain and will be based on the PPE architecture. The Audi A8 E-Tron is set to debut in 2024, as a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the BMW i7.
Carscoops
China Tipped To Overtake Japan As World’s Largest Car Exporter
China could soon become the world’s largest exporter of vehicles, thanks in part to thriving demand for its raft of new electric vehicles. No less than 3.11 million vehicles were exported from China to overseas markets in 2022. This consisted of 2.53 million cars and 580,000 commercial vehicles and represented a huge 54.4 per cent increase from 2021, figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reveal. By comparison, car manufacturers in Japan shipped 3.2 million vehicles overseas in the first 11 months of 2022. Full year results are not yet available.
Carscoops
This Company Will Build You A Bespoke Subaru Impreza STi 22B Recreation
The Subaru Impreza STi 22B is one of the most special cars in its class but by capping production at 424 units, Subaru ensured that they’d always be rare. Today, they change hands for more than $200,000. Now, a small company in Chesterfield, UK will build you as faithful of a recreation as you could want for about half of that.
Carscoops
2026 Rivian R2: What We Know About The Smaller Electric SUV And Pickup Models
This story includes speculative renderings from Carscoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Rivian. Rivian Automotive is working to established itself as a major player in the EV market with its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, both of which have been well-received by critics and consumers alike, as well as the adorable Electric Delivery Van (EDV) that’s being built for Amazon in three sizes.
Carscoops
Audi Will Unveil An All-Electric RS6 Next Year
Audi is working on an all-electric version of the RS6 due to be launched in 2024 and it won’t be an electric variant of the current model. The German car manufacturer is going to base the RS6 e-tron on the upcoming all-electric A6 e-tron underpinned by the VW Group’s PPE platform. While technical details about it aren’t yet known, Audi design boss Marc Lichte recently told Top Gear that it will adopt the same wide stance that the current RS6 has become synonymous with.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLE Coupe Go Hybrid-Only
Mercedes today took the wraps off the facelifted, 2024 GLE, which features new technology to make it more capable off-road, a more intelligent MBUX system, and a new GLE 400e 4Matic plug-in hybrid trim level. The new plug-in hybrid GLE 400e features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine and a permanently excited...
Carscoops
Beware, Some BMW i4 And iX Models May Not Produce A Pedestrian Warning Sound
BMW is recalling more than 3,400 of its all-electric i4 and iX models in the United States because of a problem with the pedestrian warning system. A recall notice reveals that during vehicle start-up, the external artificial sound generator control unit may experience a fault. As such, the control unit software may not generate the required external artificial sound and subsequently not fully conform to FMVSS 141 Section 5.
Carscoops
Ex-Colin McRae Subaru Impreza S5 WRC Rally Car Could Sell For Up To $470,000
The legend of Subaru’s all-wheel-drive excellence was, in many ways, cemented in the ’90s, when rally icons like Colin McRae drove the Impreza to world rally championship titles. Now, one of his cars is being offered at auction. This Subaru Impreza S5 WRC “P2 WRC,” which first competed...
Carscoops
Peugeot’s Updated 2008 Spotted Near The Arctic Circle
Sales of small SUVs in Europe are as popular as ever, and almost every automaker has at least one offering in the segment. Peugeot is regularly in the top spots with the 2008 and wants to keep it this way, which is why they are already working on a mid-lifecycle update. The facelifted Peugeot 2008 made its spy debut in the Arctic Circle, giving us the first hints about what is about to change.
Carscoops
Laid-Off Tech Workers Could Fast-Track Development Of Auto Industry’s Complex New Cars
One door closes and another opens, the old saying goes, and that could well be the case for thousands of tech workers who have recently lost their jobs in California’s Silicon Valley. They are exactly the kind of new hires the auto industry needs. The car world is going...
Carscoops
This 2010 Nissan GT-R With $80k Worth Of Mods Is Not For The Purists
The Nissan GT-R has just received another facelift but the “Godzilla” has not drastically changed since its introduction back in 2007. Thus, many owners rely on tuners in order to spice up both the design and performance of the model. A heavily tuned 2010 Nissan GT-R is currently listed for sale on eBay, featuring a long list of modifications.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A3 Facelift Spied With Digital-Look DRLs
Last week we got our first look at the facelifted Audi S3 and speculated that it wouldn’t be long until we saw the first spy shots of its more sensible A3 brother. And as if by magic, here they are. Though both the A3 and S3 will be introduced...
Carscoops
Watch This 1-Of-10 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 Get Driven To Its Limits By Its 73-Year-Old Owner
Classic sports cars are some of the best examples of pure, raw drivers’ machines, but due to their value, they’re often left in garages for the majority of their life so as not to get damaged. Not this Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2, though, as its owner takes it to track days regularly to use as intended.
Carscoops
Unique Ford Ka Quattro Has Rally-Inspired Looks And Audi S3 Underpinnings
The first generation of the Ford Ka was a cute little city car, but a mechanic and car enthusiast combined his skills and imagination to create what he describes as an absolute weapon. The pictured Ford Ka Quattro hides a heavily tuned Audi S3 drivetrain under its wide bodykit, making it one of the (if not the) fastest in the world.
Carscoops
Driven: 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD Will Silence The Naysayers
Sure, the Genesis GV60 may share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 but it feels like a completely different car. In fact, it is one of the very best electric vehicles currently on sale. Most would agree that the Genesis brand has been on quite a...
