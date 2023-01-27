ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

McCormick (NYSE: MKC) is a $20 billion consumer staples giant with a focus on spices and flavorings. It is very rarely "cheap" on an absolute basis, but that doesn't mean the stock doesn't get undervalued from time to time. Here's why you might want to dig into this company's story today before everyone else starts to notice how cheap it's getting.

What does value mean?

When investors talk about valuation on Wall Street, they usually point out the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio . The problem with this metric is that earnings are incredibly variable over time, often moving quite dramatically from quarter to quarter and from year to year. It can be something of a moving target. McCormick's current P/E ratio is around 30, slightly above the five-year average of 29 but below the three-year average of roughly 32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNoQE_0kTNB6lN00

Image source: Getty Images.

Is that cheap? It depends on what you are comparing it to, noting that the S&P 500 Index has an average P/E of around 19. I prefer to look at dividend yield as a valuation tool because dividends tend to be far more consistent over time. McCormick's dividend has been growing annually for over two decades. That includes in 2022 despite the effects of fast-rising inflation on its business.

It has a roughly 2% dividend yield today, which seems fairly modest. However, the consumer staples giant's yield is notably higher than the 1.65% yield you'd get from an S&P 500 Index fund. The yield also happens to be near its highest levels over the past decade. The only time in recent history when the yield was notably higher was during the Great Recession .

If you are looking at dividend yield, McCormick looks fairly attractive today compared to the recent past.

Bad things and good things

The relatively high yield today exists because the stock has fallen by roughly 25% from its highs in 2020. A good portion of that pullback has happened over the past year, following a rally that started in 2021 but petered out in 2022. The reason for the price drop is largely related to inflation, which has ticked higher and is crimping the consumer staples giant's margins. For example, gross margin fell 320 basis points, year over year, in the third quarter of 2022. Supply chain constraints are also an ongoing drag.

These are very real issues that investors need to monitor, but they are problems that a company with a century-plus history has dealt with before. Supply chains get worked out over time, and price increases get pushed through to consumers to deal with inflation. Yes, there's some near-term pain, but McCormick is still one of the largest spice makers in the world, with a huge customer base on the consumer and business-to-business side of things.

Meanwhile, it has been branching out into new areas, notably with the acquisition of brands like Frank's RedHot and French's mustard. Such flavorings provide an avenue for growth while allowing McCormick to stick close to its core. While such purchases have resulted in a higher debt-to-equity ratio than in the past, the company has been successfully reducing leverage. Overall, investment grade-rated McCormick looks like it has the financial and business strength to survive the current headwinds while it continues to grow over the long term.

A good opportunity

It wouldn't be fair to suggest that McCormick is a deep value stock, but if you look at dividend yield, it does appear cheaper than it has in a long time. If you are an investor who thinks in decades, that's probably a very good signal to start a deep dive. If you do, you might find that this long-term dividend grower's short-term problems are just the opportunity you've been waiting for to add McCormick to your portfolio.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends McCormick. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy