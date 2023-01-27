ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

What Mastercard's Earnings Show About the Economy

By Jamie Louko
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

After a rosy fourth-quarter earnings report, shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) still slumped roughly 2%. More pressing, however, was the company's performance over the past quarter, which gave investors insight into the consumer spending landscape. The company's guidance also signaled what the future holds for the global economy, and in this episode, Jamie analyzes all that (and more). If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 26, 2023.

Jamie Louko has positions in Mastercard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy