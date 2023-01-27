What Mastercard's Earnings Show About the Economy

After a rosy fourth-quarter earnings report, shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) still slumped roughly 2%. More pressing, however, was the company's performance over the past quarter, which gave investors insight into the consumer spending landscape. The company's guidance also signaled what the future holds for the global economy, and in this episode, Jamie analyzes all that (and more). If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 26, 2023.

Jamie Louko has positions in Mastercard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.