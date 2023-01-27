ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcCFH_0kTNAywD00
Randy Dominguez / KNN

One victim was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in critical condition.

There was no suspect (or suspects) description available at the time of this report.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Pomona PD has not released any further details regarding the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Montclair homicides: 3 adults found dead in Ramona Place house

Sheriff's deputies found three dead adults in a house in Montclair on Ramona Place Monday night. A homicide investigation was in progress Tuesday.Monday at 9:06 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Chino Hills station responded to a report of three dead adults inside a two-story house on the 4800 block of West Ramona Place in Montclair.All three were victims of homicide, according to the department. All three victims suffered gunshot wounds, a sheriff's spokesperson said Tuesday morning.Investigators ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, saying no one was in custody, but at least one suspect was at large.The sheriff's spokesperson advised the neighborhood to keep doors and windows locked.Investigators were also searching the open garage of a single-story residence next door to the house where the victims were found.The identities, ages or genders of the victims were not released.The homicide investigation was ongoing.
MONTCLAIR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Robbery Suspect Smashes Several Vehicles During Chase from Covina to San Dimas

COVINA - A San Diego man was arrested January 24 after allegedly jumping the counter at a smoke shop to take several packs of cigarettes, a Covina Police sergeant said. Kevin Dinh walked into the Abolute Smoke Shop, 439 N. Vincent Ave., and reportedly was acting erratic. He allegedly kept reaching for his waistband, leading employees and customers to think he was armed, according to Sgt. Marquez of the Covina Police Department.
COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody

A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
LOMA LINDA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins

Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim man found dead in street; homicide investigation underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Anaheim after a man was found dead in the middle of a street. It happened Thursday around 7:21 a.m., according to police. The victim, 31-year-old Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez of Anaheim, was found unresponsive on East Street south of SR-91. He was...
ANAHEIM, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy