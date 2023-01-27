Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona.

One victim was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in critical condition.

There was no suspect (or suspects) description available at the time of this report.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Pomona PD has not released any further details regarding the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

