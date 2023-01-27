Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE DONATIONS FOR ROAD REPAIRS
Washington County Commissioners accepted donations to help repair two county roads at their meeting today (Tuesday). The donations came from Apache Corporation in the amount of $50,000 for Sandtown Road in Precinct 4, and from Cooley Construction for $4,933 to fix Randermann Road in Precinct 1. County Engineer Wesley Stolz,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD DISCUSSION ON NOISE ORDINANCE
Discussion on the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance will lead Thursday’s meeting of the Brenham City Council. A work session will be held for councilmembers to review several aspects of the noise ordinance. Those include how the ordinance should account for noise created by traffic; how it addresses noises that are considered annoying but are still under applicable decibel limits; what noise standard should be applied when neighboring properties are in two different zoning districts; and what steps need to be taken to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation.
kwhi.com
KELVIN RAVEN SEEKING ANOTHER TERM ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A longtime member of the Brenham Police Department is running for re-election to the Brenham School Board. Lt. Kelvin Raven was first elected as a trustee in 2015. Born in Brenham, he has served for 26 years with the Brenham Police Department, including 14 years as a School Resource Officer. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2019.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT, ANIMAL SERVICES
The Brenham Fire Department and Brenham Animal Services will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving will be in studio to visit with KWHI, along with Che Kamani and Meagan Beamon of Brenham Animal Services. Community Corner can be...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
kwhi.com
INTOXICATION ARREST OF A BURTON MAN
An intoxication arrest was made on a Burton man early Sunday morning. Brenham Police report that early Sunday at 12:45, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with Eric Blum, 52 of Burton, in the 100 block of East Main Street. Blum was found to be intoxicated to the point that he posed a dangers to himself and or others and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication. Police noted that if not taken into custody Blum had access to a vehicle and was called in on by a business earlier in the evening for being intoxicated. Blum was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
SHOOTINGS IN NAVASOTA, BEDIAS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Authorities in Grimes County are investigating two Monday afternoon shootings. The first shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 117 near Highway 90 in Bedias. One person was shot and was hospitalized in Bryan. The victim’s condition was believed to be stable. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office...
kwhi.com
SCHOOL, OFFICE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER
Several area schools have announced closures today (Tuesday) due to the winter weather. Campuses in Caldwell, Somerville and Snook ISDs are all closed today, as are schools in Giddings, Dime Box and La Grange ISDs. All Burleson County offices are closed today as well. Anyone needing to pay property taxes...
kwhi.com
COLORADO WOMAN ARRESTED FRIDAY EVENING
A Colorado woman was arrested Friday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:00, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for displaying a temporary license plate that returned as stolen. The driver, Mackenzie Desiree Caron, 26 of Colorado, was detained and officers noted that she odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Officers noted that the Registration sticker on the windshield had been altered and were further advised by Communications that the plate it displayed was in fact not registered to the vehicle that was stopped. Caron was taken into custody and searched incident to arrest by Officer Crystal Buckner, who located 2 Oxycodone pills on her person, without a prescription. Caron was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz., Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured Insignia, Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate, and Expired Driver’s License.
kwhi.com
PAPI NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Papi as its Pet of the Week. Papi is an adult Labrador Retriever mix who Brenham Animal Services says enjoys being outside, going on walks and playing with toys. Staff members say Papi is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, but he is also heartworm...
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY GO TEXAN FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The Burleson County Go Texan Association is holding their annual scholarship fundraiser in Caldwell this weekend. The fundraiser is being held Saturday at the BCFA Event Center, which is the old Caldwell SPJST Hall. The doors are scheduled to open at 7pm. Tickets are $10 each. Proceeds from the event...
kwhi.com
NO CLASSES WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM & BURTON ISDs, BLINN COLLEGE
Brenham and Burton ISDs and Blinn College will not hold classes tomorrow (Wednesday) due to winter weather conditions. In a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham ISD said it is cancelling all after-school activities today and will close all district campuses and offices tomorrow. Burton ISD will also not have school...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSED DUE TO 18-WHEELER ROLLOVER
A portion of FM 109 has been closed for most of the day due to an 18-wheeler rollover that occurred this morning. According to DPS Sergeant Stephen Woodard, the accident occurred around 9:30am today (Monday) on FM 109 between FM 2502 and Highway 159 in Austin County near Bleiblerville. A...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
