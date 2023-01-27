A Colorado woman was arrested Friday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:00, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for displaying a temporary license plate that returned as stolen. The driver, Mackenzie Desiree Caron, 26 of Colorado, was detained and officers noted that she odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Officers noted that the Registration sticker on the windshield had been altered and were further advised by Communications that the plate it displayed was in fact not registered to the vehicle that was stopped. Caron was taken into custody and searched incident to arrest by Officer Crystal Buckner, who located 2 Oxycodone pills on her person, without a prescription. Caron was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz., Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured Insignia, Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate, and Expired Driver’s License.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO