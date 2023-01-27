Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. percent of change for 2022. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
Mortgage Rates Just Hit a 4-Month Low, but Do Homebuyers Even Notice—or Care?
Mortgage rates are down again this week, which means things are looking up for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down 2 basis points to 6.13%, according to Freddie Mac, continuing a pattern of rates seesawing lower since topping 7% in the fall. In fact, mortgage rates are at their lowest levels since mid-September 2022.
