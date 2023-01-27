ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Amazon Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA
 4 days ago

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the foremost pioneer of the EV industry. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was a small bookseller that turned into an everything store. This video will let you know which is the better stock to buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 24, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 26, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

