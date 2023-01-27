When someone calls you on your Samsung phone, you're presented with a default background that works well with the overall color theme of your phone. This could be something you've adjusted yourself, or just the scheme that your phone came with out of the box. However, it's possible to adjust your call screen background to anything you want, and this can be done for all calls, or separately for each contact. You can customize this yourself in a few quick steps.

5 DAYS AGO