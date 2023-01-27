Read full article on original website
ZDNet
TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K QLED TV just went on clearance: Hurry to save $300
Looking for a TV ahead of everyone's favorite sporting event, Super Bowl Sunday?. Whether you're cheering for a new team this year or just want to watch those super bowl commercials, there's a great discounted model that you can pick up right now. I'm talking about the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart Google TV. For those that want a budget-friendly panel, this model is discounted by $300, and you can score major savings for only $700.
Phone Arena
Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dazzling Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV gets a significant price cut at Best Buy
Samsung's vehement refusal to make OLED TVs in favour of QLED panels ended last year when it launched the S95B, a high-end smart TV that leveraged the company's QD-OLED technology. The panels have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts alike for their impeccable contrast ratio and deep blacks. Those looking to snag the Samsung S95B can now grab one at a hefty discount.
livingetc.com
Can you use an Amazon Echo as a speaker for your TV? Yes, and it might just boost your its sound quality
Poor quality audio is the bane of cheaper TVs, but short of investing in a new sound system (in which case, a new TV might serve you better), there are a few hacks for improving what your TV sounds like. For example, did you know that you can use your...
Why You May Need To Clear Your Cache On Amazon Fire TV Stick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is an amazing streaming device that converts your old television into a smart media hub, letting you download and install your favorite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, and more. In addition, you can also use the device to listen to music and browse the internet. However, just like the apps on your smartphone or laptop, the apps on your Fire TV Stick process data and store it as cached content.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade
One UI 5.1 may launch with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range – but that doesn't mean older devices can't get in on the fun
How To Force Reset An Apple Watch If It's Not Responding
If your Apple Watch is having problems or you'd just like to wipe it clean and start over again, it's easy to do. Get your watch back to the factory defaults.
Security tip: Are you making this huge Wi-Fi mistake?
If a hacker gets into your home Wi-Fi network, they can find their way to your personal information. Here's the proper setting to keep your data safe.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Review: Home Surveillance Made Easy
The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro takes simple home surveillance seriously, but is it worth the price you'll pay, and the ecosystem you'll join?
How To Personalize The Call Background On Your Samsung Phone
When someone calls you on your Samsung phone, you're presented with a default background that works well with the overall color theme of your phone. This could be something you've adjusted yourself, or just the scheme that your phone came with out of the box. However, it's possible to adjust your call screen background to anything you want, and this can be done for all calls, or separately for each contact. You can customize this yourself in a few quick steps.
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
Dead Space Remake Launches Without Steam Deck Support
It feels like just yesterday that we were sinking our teeth into "The Callisto Protocol" to pass the time until the "Dead Space" remake launched. While the former was a decent appetizer to fans of EA's spooky space horror, many felt it fell short of the standard the original game set way back in 2008.
Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Review: Alexa's Riding Shotgun
Pros Alexa can be useful Small size blends into the dashboard It's easy to setup Lost cost for entry Great built-in mics Cons Can't route phone calls through mics Your phone probably has a lot of the same functionality Only a few niche cases where this makes sense It's a dust magnet.
This App Turns Your iPhone Into A Fan. Here's How
The "Blower" app for iPhone lets you blow out candles, but not likely the way you think. Here's the science.
The 6 Best Multi-Tools of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Our top pick is the Leatherman Free P4 Multi-Tool for its polished look and impressive versatility.
Hidden Google Pixel 7 Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better
As far as flagship smartphones go, 2022's Google Pixel lineup stands out. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were well received by reviewers, praised for their cameras, AI magic, and decent value. On one hand, the former was criticized for not being much of an upgrade. While on the other, the Pixel 7 Pro didn't seem like that good of a deal, as it's basically a Pixel 7 with a 48MP zoom camera for $899.
Anyone With An Apple AR Headset Will Be Able To Create AR Apps, Says New Report
Apple's mixed reality headset will finally break cover this year, and if rumors from credible sources are to be believed, Apple is aiming very high with its capabilities. Now, a fresh leak, which comes courtesy of The Information, suggests that Apple will allow all users to create AR apps for the headset using nothing but the in-house Siri virtual assistant. Neither developers nor the regular buyer would need any coding knowledge to create such applications for the rumored realityOS or xrOS powering Apple's headset. On paper, this sounds like one of those generative AI models that use nothing but a text-based one-liner prompt to create digital art or write research papers.
marthastewart.com
A Serrated Knife Is Essential for Slicing Bread and So Much More—Here's How to Keep It Sharp
A good serrated knife is essential. It might be even more useful than your chef's or paring knife. It stays sharper longer than your other knives (since less of its blade hits your cutting board), and its jagged edge allows it to slice as effortlessly through produce and crusty baguettes alike. But, like your other kitchen tools, a serrated knife can become dull over time. Sharpening it, however, might seem less straightforward, due to its ridged blade.
Where To Find The Hidden Code In The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Some models of the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller contain a secret Easter egg as a showing of appreciation from Nintendo and all its dedicated fans.
