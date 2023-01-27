ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K QLED TV just went on clearance: Hurry to save $300

Looking for a TV ahead of everyone's favorite sporting event, Super Bowl Sunday?. Whether you're cheering for a new team this year or just want to watch those super bowl commercials, there's a great discounted model that you can pick up right now. I'm talking about the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart Google TV. For those that want a budget-friendly panel, this model is discounted by $300, and you can score major savings for only $700.
Phone Arena

Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map

Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Dazzling Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV gets a significant price cut at Best Buy

Samsung's vehement refusal to make OLED TVs in favour of QLED panels ended last year when it launched the S95B, a high-end smart TV that leveraged the company's QD-OLED technology. The panels have been well-received by gamers and enthusiasts alike for their impeccable contrast ratio and deep blacks. Those looking to snag the Samsung S95B can now grab one at a hefty discount.
SlashGear

Why You May Need To Clear Your Cache On Amazon Fire TV Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is an amazing streaming device that converts your old television into a smart media hub, letting you download and install your favorite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, and more. In addition, you can also use the device to listen to music and browse the internet. However, just like the apps on your smartphone or laptop, the apps on your Fire TV Stick process data and store it as cached content.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
SlashGear

How To Personalize The Call Background On Your Samsung Phone

When someone calls you on your Samsung phone, you're presented with a default background that works well with the overall color theme of your phone. This could be something you've adjusted yourself, or just the scheme that your phone came with out of the box. However, it's possible to adjust your call screen background to anything you want, and this can be done for all calls, or separately for each contact. You can customize this yourself in a few quick steps.
SlashGear

Dead Space Remake Launches Without Steam Deck Support

It feels like just yesterday that we were sinking our teeth into "The Callisto Protocol" to pass the time until the "Dead Space" remake launched. While the former was a decent appetizer to fans of EA's spooky space horror, many felt it fell short of the standard the original game set way back in 2008.
SlashGear

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Review: Alexa's Riding Shotgun

Pros Alexa can be useful Small size blends into the dashboard It's easy to setup Lost cost for entry Great built-in mics Cons Can't route phone calls through mics Your phone probably has a lot of the same functionality Only a few niche cases where this makes sense It's a dust magnet.
SlashGear

Hidden Google Pixel 7 Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better

As far as flagship smartphones go, 2022's Google Pixel lineup stands out. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were well received by reviewers, praised for their cameras, AI magic, and decent value. On one hand, the former was criticized for not being much of an upgrade. While on the other, the Pixel 7 Pro didn't seem like that good of a deal, as it's basically a Pixel 7 with a 48MP zoom camera for $899.
SlashGear

Anyone With An Apple AR Headset Will Be Able To Create AR Apps, Says New Report

Apple's mixed reality headset will finally break cover this year, and if rumors from credible sources are to be believed, Apple is aiming very high with its capabilities. Now, a fresh leak, which comes courtesy of The Information, suggests that Apple will allow all users to create AR apps for the headset using nothing but the in-house Siri virtual assistant. Neither developers nor the regular buyer would need any coding knowledge to create such applications for the rumored realityOS or xrOS powering Apple's headset. On paper, this sounds like one of those generative AI models that use nothing but a text-based one-liner prompt to create digital art or write research papers.
marthastewart.com

A Serrated Knife Is Essential for Slicing Bread and So Much More—Here's How to Keep It Sharp

A good serrated knife is essential. It might be even more useful than your chef's or paring knife. It stays sharper longer than your other knives (since less of its blade hits your cutting board), and its jagged edge allows it to slice as effortlessly through produce and crusty baguettes alike. But, like your other kitchen tools, a serrated knife can become dull over time. Sharpening it, however, might seem less straightforward, due to its ridged blade.
