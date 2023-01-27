ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela Anderson Said It’s Tim Allen’s “Job To Cross The Line” As A Comedian Days After Doubling Down On Her Claim That He Flashed Her On The Set Of “Home Improvement” When She Was 23

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCsia_0kTNAUeX00

Pamela Anderson has spoken out in Tim Allen’s defense after accusing him of flashing her on the set of Home Improvement when she was 23 and he was in his late 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvQl2_0kTNAUeX00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The claim made headlines this week after an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, titled Love, Pamela , was obtained by Variety .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1am6_0kTNAUeX00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM

In her book — which is set to be released in full on Jan. 31 — Anderson alleges that the disturbing incident took place on her first day on the Home Improvement set in 1991. She portrayed Lisa in the first two seasons before moving onto play C.J. Parker on Baywatch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDv4U_0kTNAUeX00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6P3t_0kTNAUeX00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Home Improvement was Anderson’s first-ever TV role, but she’d already carved a big name for herself in the modeling industry, namely posing for Playboy. She went on to claim that Allen’s reasoning for flashing her was to get “even,” having presumably seen her naked in the magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEWD4_0kTNAUeX00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even,’” she recalled him saying. “I laughed uncomfortably.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YN69y_0kTNAUeX00
Kmazur / WireImage

When the excerpt surfaced on Sunday, Variety reached out to Allen, prompting him to vehemently deny that the incident ever took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZvi4_0kTNAUeX00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said in a statement provided to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Si2VJ_0kTNAUeX00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

The next day, Anderson doubled down on her claim and spoke about the alleged flashing in more detail, telling Vanity Fair : “This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWv9w_0kTNAUeX00
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

She went on to emphasize that she has “no ill will” toward Allen, but that the incident “should never have happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoHnW_0kTNAUeX00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

The Baywatch star has since received a wave of support online , with many fans praising her for speaking out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qENb_0kTNAUeX00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SiriusXM

And now, it seems she’s trying to make it clear that the claim was not made with malicious intent, following up on the topic as part of her new Variety cover story this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QFZA_0kTNAUeX00
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for amfAR

Attempting to account for her costar’s behavior, Anderson wrote in a text message to the Variety writer: “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqkwM_0kTNAUeX00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

She continued: “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cDv5_0kTNAUeX00
Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

To add to the controversy, a clip of Allen appearing to flash another one of their Home Improvement costars on set resurfaced online on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svc9h_0kTNAUeX00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The footage was taken from a blooper reel and shows a scene between Allen and his onscreen wife, played by Patricia Richardson. Facing away from the camera, Allen lifts the front of his kilt, shocking his costar and sending the live studio audience into fits of laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB3XT_0kTNAUeX00
TMZ

Discussing the blooper after it surfaced, Richardson emphasized to TMZ that Tim was “well dressed under there,” and went on to clarify that she was “shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIP8Z_0kTNAUeX00
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Some have attempted to draw comparisons between the experiences of both Richardson and Anderson, however it’s important to note that Anderson claims that Allen was completely naked and that the encounter took place backstage, not as part of a scene in front of an audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWlbX_0kTNAUeX00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

