ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Penalty decided for Manatee Commissioner Baugh who violated ethics in vaccine rollout

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0001KA_0kTNA7gJ00

The Florida Ethics Commission voted Friday morning to accept Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s proposed settlement over scheduling herself an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine site she helped organize.

Baugh, a Republican who has served on the Manatee County Commission since 2012, has been ordered to pay an $8,000 fine and accept a public reprimand from the nine-member board.

The Lakewood Ranch official faced ethics complaints after staff said she ordered them to schedule appointments for herself and four other people.

In a case that made national headlines at the time, Baugh sent an email to county staff with the personal information for herself, a Lakewood Ranch developer and two former neighbors.

According to interviews with investigators , staff understood the list to be a clear directive to ensure those people received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“In all fairness, I made a mistake, which I wholeheartedly understand,” Baugh said Friday. “I was asked to have a vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch. Again, I realize it shouldn’t have probably happened the way it did, but I was doing what I thought at the time was right thing to do.”

Lakewood Ranch vaccine controversy

The February 2021 event that Baugh helped organize at Premier Sports Campus limited vaccine availability to two Lakewood Ranch ZIP codes — two of Manatee County’s richest and whitest.

Manatee County residents outside of those ZIP codes were not eligible for an appointment at the pop-up clinic, which provided 3,200 doses of the vaccine over three days.

At the time, more than 100,000 people were in the county’s vaccine waiting pool , but limiting the vaccine to two ZIP codes reduced the number of eligible residents to about 7,000 people.

That limitation was imposed by Baugh and not the DeSantis administration, according to interviews conducted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The choice led to widespread criticism from residents and fellow board members.

“You are a friend and I love you, but I think you’ve made a terrible mistake here,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said at the time.

Staff members told investigators that popularity among local voters in her district factored into Baugh’s decision.

“She wanted to do that because she said the people in her district would love her,” former County Administrator Cheri Coryea said in an interview with the sheriff’s office.

Baugh represents Lakewood Ranch and other parts of eastern Manatee County on the Manatee Board of County Commissioners.

Florida ethics board issues ruling

Ethics commissioners agreed that Baugh’s decision to restrict vaccines went against Manatee County’s policy.

“I have a major problem with that,” Ethics Commissioner Wengay Newton, who represented parts of Manatee County in the Florida House of Representatives said at the time. “But for being an elected official, she never would have been on that list, unless she won the lottery.”

In a brief statement to the board, Baugh apologized for her actions and called it a learning experience.

“This has been a major experience for me — one that I’ve learned a lot from. It’s been a tough experience for Manatee County,” Baugh said Friday in a brief statement to the ethics board. “I always have tried to be a good commissioner.”

Elizabeth Miller, who investigated the ethics complaints and worked on the agreement deal with Baugh’s attorney, explained the contents of the agreement.

“(Baugh) admits the violation. She admits that while she was a public officer, she used or attempted to use her official position to secure a special privilege or benefit for herself or others,” said Miller. “Also, she admits that her actions were corrupt.”

Baugh avoids maximum penalty

But some commissioners questioned why they weren’t prepared to levy the maximum agreement. Baugh’s maximum penalty would have been a $20,000 fine or removal from office .

Board members also criticized Baugh for statements she made to local news outlets, arguing that she did not show remorse.

“The fact is that you put your name on the list and the only reason you didn’t get the shot was because it was a public outcry … and that’s unacceptable in a public official,” said Ethics Commissioner Don Gaetz told Baugh. “Leaders sleep on the ground, they don’t sleep in a feather bed when their constituents, their folks or their followers have to sleep on the ground. You sleep on the ground, too. You didn’t.”

“I think this is, to me personally, a travesty. It’s clear what went on here. This was not a mistake or an accident. It was deliberate and calculated and poignant,” Newton said. “For $8,000, I think for the people back in Manatee County, I think it’s a travesty.”

“There’s no way this is a slam dunk. Ray Charles can see what went on here,” he added.

While board members were not totally pleased with the settlement, some said the hit to Baugh’s reputation factored into their decision to approve the agreement.

“It does seem like an appropriate resolution acknowledging that this lady — more than criminal defendants ever would — is going to have to answer to the court of public opinion in her home circuit when this is all said and done, too,” said Ethics Commissioner William Cervone.

Based on public comment from residents who filed the ethics complaints against Baugh, the ethics board also included a stipulation requiring that the $8,000 fine be paid by Baugh and not reimbursed by taxpayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUCpO_0kTNA7gJ00
04/06/21--The Florida Commission on Ethics approved Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s $8,000 fine and admission of guilt, but some wanted stronger penalties for her role in a controversial COVID-19 vaccine event. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, Baugh watches a presentation during a meeting on April 6, 2021. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Comments / 6

Related
floridapolitics.com

New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty

Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
NORTH PORT, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do in Sarasota

Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The Matlacha Civic Association proposes plan to restore town

MATLACHA, FL. (WBBH) – Hurricane Ian decimated Matlacha, FL. Now, the community is coming together to propose plans to restore the town. Steve and Marianne Berry opened Matlacha Shirt Company on Labor Day weekend, just a few weeks before Hurricane Ian destroyed nearly everything in Matlacha. Their store was flooded with 8 inches of water.
MATLACHA, FL
amisun.com

Cortez Bridge presentation details fixed-span bridge

CORTEZ – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is holding a public information meeting on the Cortez Bridge replacement project on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kirkwood Presbyterian Church’s Pfrangle Hall at 6101 Cortez Road in Bradenton. Documents to be presented are available online for...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key fights for its independence

For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee School Board to vote on vetting procedure

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board hosted a workshop on Friday addressing the vetting of books in schools. Board members were given the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from the Executive Director of Curriculum, Dr. Laurie Breslin. The procedure comes from House Bill 1467 which...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Free drywall for Lee County residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
5K+
Followers
81
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy