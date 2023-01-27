ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Lenoir Co. officials searching for missing teenage girl

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Jocelyn Vasquez was last seen January 25th at North Lenoir High School. They say she is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line. Deputies say she is a 5-foot, 5-inch...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.

An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County

On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy