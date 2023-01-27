Read full article on original website
WITN
Lenoir Co. officials searching for missing teenage girl
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Jocelyn Vasquez was last seen January 25th at North Lenoir High School. They say she is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line. Deputies say she is a 5-foot, 5-inch...
13-year-old shot while walking along road in North Carolina; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
WITN
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
WRAL
Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.
An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
WRAL
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
2 teens arrested, charged with murder in connection with death of 19-year-old in Franklin County
Two teens were arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in Youngsville early Sunday morning.
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina, sheriff says
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs17
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
WRAL
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
cbs17
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle and later died. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street to assist EMS with a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a vehicle, police said.
Kinston woman facing attempted murder, gun charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County
On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
