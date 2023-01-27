Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations
Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
New Beach Bar Coming to Brigantine, NJ in Summer of 2023
With the temperature forecasted to be below freezing this weekend, I'm already thinking about summer. One of my favorite spots in Brigantine to check to watch the Eagles games on the beach and grab a drink during the summer was Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. It was a great spot to watch the games on the beach, and listen to live music during the summer.
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
The Best South Jersey Chili
The Farmers' Almanac says that February 3rd, 2023, is the exact halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also the coldest time of the year in New Jersey. As we enter the official middle of winter, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon, than with...
Loosen your belt: The Top 5 places for hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
phillyvoice.com
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' to showcase the spooky Pine Barrens of South Jersey
Like most of Penn Valley native M. Night Shyamalan's projects, "Knock at the Cabin" is set against a unique backdrop near where the filmmaker grew up. Shyamalan's latest thriller, which will be released in theaters this Friday, Feb. 3, was filmed partly in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey, in the small town of Tabernacle in Burlington County.
9 Atlantic City, NJ-area Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’
Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes. In addition to visiting local restaurants,...
70-Year-Old Souvenir Store on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk is No More
A lovely little souvenir store on the Wildwood Boardwalk, around for generations, has closed its gate for the final time. Maybe it's just my imagination, but it feels like since the pandemic more and more small businesses that have been around for generations are closing at an alarming rate. It...
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
