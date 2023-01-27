ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations

Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Beach Bar Coming to Brigantine, NJ in Summer of 2023

With the temperature forecasted to be below freezing this weekend, I'm already thinking about summer. One of my favorite spots in Brigantine to check to watch the Eagles games on the beach and grab a drink during the summer was Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. It was a great spot to watch the games on the beach, and listen to live music during the summer.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Best South Jersey Chili

The Farmers' Almanac says that February 3rd, 2023, is the exact halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also the coldest time of the year in New Jersey. As we enter the official middle of winter, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon, than with...
WILDWOOD, NJ
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon

The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
