ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

DHHR Reminds Residents that SNAP Emergency Allotments are Ending in March

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wql0W_0kTN8nw300

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Since April 2020, DHHR has issued SNAP EA which increased the household’s monthly SNAP benefit to the maximum benefit allowable by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Effective March 1, 2023, monthly SNAP benefits will return to the pre-COVID-19 Public Health Emergency level and will again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors.

Each SNAP household will receive a letter from DHHR notifying them of this change and provide direction on any questions they may have.

“We were pleased to be able to provide this extra assistance during the Public Health Emergency to combat hunger,” said Janie Cole, Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “We encourage SNAP recipients to begin today to budget their family’s benefits in preparation for this benefit change.”

Comments / 32

Bernie Dockery
4d ago

is the price of food going to go Down? if not then hell no they shouldn't be taking away the alotment

Reply(2)
15
James Lee Grass
4d ago

everyone should get the max allowed anyway. everyone should get the same amount. it's unfair when people get more than you. that makes me very angry 😡

Reply(4)
9
Kelly Girl fair and just
4d ago

I just don't know how they can do this with the prices of food up and gas . I'm just wondering HOW THE CAN DO THIS ?

Reply
9
Related
Lootpress

WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia WIC making changes to infant formula offering

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia WIC has announced that it will be making changes to its formula offerings. West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health today announced WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF

West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the auditor’s new legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Quick Response Team Receives Award

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, a West Virginia Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center, was honored at the State of Ohio’s 2023 QRT and Deflection Summit as the out-of-state award recipient for Outstanding Efforts in the Field of Deflection and Pre-Arrest Diversion. Southern Highlands received the award in recognition of its Quick Response Team (QRT) and Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which are part of West Virginia’s early intervention program for individuals with substance use disorder (SUD).
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

WV Judge Goldston declares retirement amid ongoing impeachment proceedings

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston submitted a letter officially declaring her intention to retire on Monday. The news comes in the wake of the introduction of a resolution to the WV House of Delegates investigating misconduct involving violation of constitution rights. The retirement announcement – said to be effective as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the close of business – was made in an official capacity one week to the day following the resolution’s official introduction.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Watchful Eye

SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians

Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy