From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
February, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
If you're looking for something to do in February 2023 in Lake County, Florida, here are a few possibilities!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Country Artist Michael Ray honors late grandfather at Eustis ceremony
Award-winning Country music artist Michael Ray has had multiple top hits including “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less” and most recently, “Whiskey and Rain.” The Eustis native attributes much of his success to the person who taught him how to play guitar at nine years old – his grandfather Amos Roach.
disneyfoodblog.com
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World
If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
disneybymark.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guests Trapped on Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction
Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests heading to Universal may enjoy wandering around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Seuss Landing, Jurassic Park, and many more different lands. Universal is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park has...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Crooked Can Brewing Co. has big plans in Lake County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of the region’s best-known breweries is adding a major project to one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments in Central Florida. Orlando Business...
Bay News 9
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church. The roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore collapsed last October after the city’s preservation board approved its historical landmark application. The church was damaged...
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 1
It’s amazing what you might see if you look carefully. After almost three decades in Ocala, I began looking at birds. The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is common in Ocala between October and April, but I only recently discovered that such a creature existed. One good place to see them is along the Florida Trail behind the Rotary Sportsplex. This bird flits around constantly and chatters loudly. The bright crown of the male is usually hidden, but this one flared up as he scolded me, as if to announce that my backyard was now his domain.
click orlando
Masked culprits rob USPS worker in Altamonte Springs, officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A United States Postal Service worker was robbed by as many as four people wearing ski masks in Altamonte Springs, according to a spokesman with USPS Inspection Service. USPS said the robbery happened Friday just an hour after an attempted robbery of an Orlando postal...
Inside the Magic
Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down
There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
