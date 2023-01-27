Read full article on original website
Related
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Fact check: False claim Wyoming banned the sale of electric vehicles by 2035
Wyoming state legislators proposed a ban on the future sales of new electric vehicles. The resolution failed and has not been signed into law.
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
Bill To Ban Trans Athletes From Girls’ Sports Filed In Wyoming
A bill that would seek to ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. A similar bill was filed in 2022 but died in the Wyoming House after passing the Senate. The bill passed the Senate on a 25-4 vote,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wyoming 900 MW pumped storage project moves toward licensing
RPlus Hydro, LLP, a developer of large-scale pumped storage hydro projects, announced the submission of its application for Final License to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its 900 MW Seminoe Pumped Storage project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. According to rPlus, this milestone has been achieved by only six pumped storage projects in the United States since 2000.
“Most Haunted Road In Wyoming”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Wyoming is a state known for its rugged beauty and vast expanses of wilderness, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, these five roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
violetskyadventures.com
Check Out this Western Store in Downtown Cheyenne
Get your west on at The Wrangler in downtown Cheyenne. From cowboy hats to sparkling boots, this store features a huge selection of western wear. Offering clothes for men, women and even children, the store also has some jewelry and various outdoor wear. About. Since 1943, The Wrangler has been...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0