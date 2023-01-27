ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today

Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers

HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
Wyoming 900 MW pumped storage project moves toward licensing

RPlus Hydro, LLP, a developer of large-scale pumped storage hydro projects, announced the submission of its application for Final License to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its 900 MW Seminoe Pumped Storage project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. According to rPlus, this milestone has been achieved by only six pumped storage projects in the United States since 2000.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Check Out this Western Store in Downtown Cheyenne

Get your west on at The Wrangler in downtown Cheyenne. From cowboy hats to sparkling boots, this store features a huge selection of western wear. Offering clothes for men, women and even children, the store also has some jewelry and various outdoor wear. About. Since 1943, The Wrangler has been...
CHEYENNE, WY
