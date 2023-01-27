ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Meet the “Murder on the Orient Express” cast: Erin Layton as Countess Andrenyi

The Community Theatre of Howell’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed Feb. 3-5, and Feb. 10-12 at the Howell High School Freshman Campus, 1400 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell. Tickets are $16 for seniors and students, and $18 for adults. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday on the weekends of Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 10-12.
HOWELL, MI
Boogie Woogie Kid set for Opera House performance on Friday

Matthew Ball — aka the Boogie Woogie Kid, whose YouTube videos boast nearly 5 million views — will perform an upbeat program of his unique variety of New Orleans song, boogie-woogie piano, and swing era favorites centered in the classic American songbook in a family-friendly show at the Howell Opera House on Friday, Feb.3.
HOWELL, MI
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]

This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards

(FOX 2) - Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January. A single chef from...
DETROIT, MI
Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director

FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
FLINT, MI
What’s the Hold Up With Trader Joe’s in Okemos?

Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.
OKEMOS, MI
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
FLINT, MI
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know

Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

