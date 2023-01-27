Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.

OKEMOS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO