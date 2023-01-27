Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
thelivingstonpost.com
Meet the “Murder on the Orient Express” cast: Erin Layton as Countess Andrenyi
The Community Theatre of Howell’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed Feb. 3-5, and Feb. 10-12 at the Howell High School Freshman Campus, 1400 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell. Tickets are $16 for seniors and students, and $18 for adults. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday on the weekends of Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 10-12.
thelivingstonpost.com
Boogie Woogie Kid set for Opera House performance on Friday
Matthew Ball — aka the Boogie Woogie Kid, whose YouTube videos boast nearly 5 million views — will perform an upbeat program of his unique variety of New Orleans song, boogie-woogie piano, and swing era favorites centered in the classic American songbook in a family-friendly show at the Howell Opera House on Friday, Feb.3.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
15-year-old missing in Ann Arbor, family & police outline suspicious details
John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter, "Addy," when she left to take the bus to school on Friday. Her brother told 7 Action News, "I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willing."
MetroTimes
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]
This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit restaurants and chefs nominated for coveted James Beard awards
(FOX 2) - Nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in food creation world have been announced. Several restaurants and chefs out of Michigan made the cut. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the coveted James Beard Awards were announced in late January. A single chef from...
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
Search for 3 men who went missing after canceled performance
Detroit police say multiple agencies across jurisdictions are involved in the search for three men, believed to be associates, who were reported missing after a canceled performance.
Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director
FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
What’s the Hold Up With Trader Joe’s in Okemos?
Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.
New Panda Express coming to Lansing Township
Panda Express is coming to Eastwood Towne Center with a drive-through restaurant. The project was approved Dec. 6 by the Township Board.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County police search for missing man who walked away from Pontiac hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County police are searching for a missing man who walked away from a hospital in Pontiac. The incident occurred Sunday (Jan. 29) night at McLaren Oakland Hospital, as Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, was wearing only his grey hospital gown, socks, and a blanket.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 29
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. North Fourth Avenue: The road between Beakes and Depot streets will see a full closure starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know
Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member
Dickinson Wright, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has elected seven new member attorneys in the firm’s Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy offices: Juliet Boyd, Deborah Germany, Adam Grant, […] The post Dickinson Wright Elects Seven Metro Detroit Attorneys to Position of Member appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
