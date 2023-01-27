ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque

"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: At Tet, A Taste of Vietnamese Flavor and Community

It was a wet, foggy night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The car drive over was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation of walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Young Audience Charter School at Crocker to Hold Black History Month Parade on Feb. 3

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Young Audiences Charter School at Lawrence D. Crocker will hold a Black History Month Parade to kick off the month’s celebrations. There will be performances by Second Line organizations, Indian tribes, and staff and students in Social Clubs. The Crocker band and other local marching units will have a section in the parade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

CONTINUUM: The Art of the Recorder

On this Continuum you'll hear a special program devoted to the art of the recorder in early music presented by the legendary short-lived David Munrow and the Early Music Consort of London. In the 1970s Munrow had the talent of playing a wide variety of early instruments particularly the recorder for which he became quite famous. His English style of discreet, controlled expression contrasts with the greater tonal flexibility of the Continental style of that period. Recordings used are from The Art of the Recorder — Testament SBT2 1368 —a 2 CD set.
MILTON, LA
NOLA.com

Athena presents 'GrEights' at annual Mardi Gras merriment

Dazzling costumes, silver dresses and lively music highlighted the evening as the Krewe of Athena presented “Athena presents the GrEights” earlier in the season at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The krewe’s hoplites and flag bearers presented the pillars, and the first call of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University

-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4

Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: A Mardi Gras Miracle and more of the same from Mayor Cantrell

Like most New Orleanians, we breathed a deep sigh of relief when Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that she and Sheriff Susan Hutson, along with other stakeholders, had come to an arrangement which will allow Mardi Gras parades to resume their traditional routes. It’s another sign of our city’s recovery from the pandemic-era shutdowns and will be an economic boon to small businesses along the routes.
WASHINGTON, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

