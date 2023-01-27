Read full article on original website
wwno.org
The musical “The Color Purple,” based on the book by Alice Walker, extends run at Le Petit Theatre
Taylor James as Celie in Le Petit Theatre's production of the musical The Color Purple. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Le Petit Theatre’s production of The Color Purple, the musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been extended...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: At Tet, A Taste of Vietnamese Flavor and Community
It was a wet, foggy night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The car drive over was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation of walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
myneworleans.com
Young Audience Charter School at Crocker to Hold Black History Month Parade on Feb. 3
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Young Audiences Charter School at Lawrence D. Crocker will hold a Black History Month Parade to kick off the month’s celebrations. There will be performances by Second Line organizations, Indian tribes, and staff and students in Social Clubs. The Crocker band and other local marching units will have a section in the parade.
wwno.org
When neo-Nazis came to New Orleans, a group of Holocaust survivors fought back
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Last Friday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. Although these days, the term “never forget” is part of public discourse, it wasn’t that long ago that discussions of the Holocaust were often repressed or even discouraged.
wwno.org
CONTINUUM: The Art of the Recorder
On this Continuum you'll hear a special program devoted to the art of the recorder in early music presented by the legendary short-lived David Munrow and the Early Music Consort of London. In the 1970s Munrow had the talent of playing a wide variety of early instruments particularly the recorder for which he became quite famous. His English style of discreet, controlled expression contrasts with the greater tonal flexibility of the Continental style of that period. Recordings used are from The Art of the Recorder — Testament SBT2 1368 —a 2 CD set.
NOLA.com
Athena presents 'GrEights' at annual Mardi Gras merriment
Dazzling costumes, silver dresses and lively music highlighted the evening as the Krewe of Athena presented “Athena presents the GrEights” earlier in the season at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The krewe’s hoplites and flag bearers presented the pillars, and the first call of the...
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University
-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
NOLA.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
NEW ORLEANS — A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day,...
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
fox8live.com
Queen of Krewe of Nefertiti is a 22-year veteran NOPD sergeant who says inspiring children is her mission
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans prepares for its first major parade weekend of the 2023 Carnival season, an New Orleans Police sergeant said she is ready to lead the krewe on its route through New Orleans East when it rolls on Sunday. Summer Turner, a 22-year NOPD veteran,...
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection".
NOLA.com
Commentary: A Mardi Gras Miracle and more of the same from Mayor Cantrell
Like most New Orleanians, we breathed a deep sigh of relief when Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that she and Sheriff Susan Hutson, along with other stakeholders, had come to an arrangement which will allow Mardi Gras parades to resume their traditional routes. It’s another sign of our city’s recovery from the pandemic-era shutdowns and will be an economic boon to small businesses along the routes.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
