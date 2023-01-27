George Clooney Reminds Fans He Had Bell’s Palsy As A Teen As Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Star’s HS Photo

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

George Clooney pointed out that he was suffering from Bell’s palsy during one of his high school yearbook photos as he joined Jimmy Kimmel for an episode of his talk show on Thursday, January 27. Jimmy showed off a bunch of photos of the actor, 61, from his youth, and George shared some commentary about each one, which were all taken years before he was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People.

After George and Jimmy (as well as Snoop Dogg) all shared a toast, Jimmy broke out photos of both of them. The first photo of the Michael Clayton star featured him at 13 with a bowl cut and a white turtleneck. George laughed and explained, “I want to point out that my mother cut my hair!”

The second photo that Jimmy pulled out was of the actor when he was 15, and it showed him with much longer, nearly shoulder-length hair and a purple button-down, with a funky design. George noted how you could tell that he had Bell’s palsy and showed that the two sides of his face were different. “I want to point out something, cause you’re going to laugh and make a joke. I have Bell’s palsy there, and half of my face is paralyzed,” he said, before encouraging the host to find something funny to say. “Make your joke! Come on, make a funny joke! Come on, funny man. Come on, let me give you my sad face.”

George encouraged Jimmy to make a joke about his 15-year-old yearbook photo. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jimmy didn’t have a good joke lined up, but he encouraged them all to take another drink and laugh before he showed off the final photo of George. “You know what? I didn’t have a joke, George, and you really brought everybody down,” he said.

The last shot of George was when he was a senior in high school. In the final photo, George was much more clean cut and wearing a suit, and Jimmy pointed out “what a progression,” he had made over the years. When the host asked the actor how he had cleaned up, George joked. “I had a groomer in high school,” he said.

Jimmy brought Snoop and George on to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary because both the rapper and actor were the first guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2003. Besides showing yearbook pictures, the comic also spoke about how much the show has changed in the 20 years since both first joined him on the show.