Blake Lively Debuts Dark Hair Makeover After News She Was Cast In ‘It Ends With Us’: Before & After Photos

By Olivia Elgart
 4 days ago
Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Blake Lively just shocked us all when she debuted a dark brown hair makeover on her Instagram. The 35-year-old was just cast in the upcoming film, It Ends With Us, where she will play the main character, Lily, who has brown hair. The actress posted a side profile photo of her new, long dark brown hair which was down in voluminous curls.

In the up-close photo, Black wore a strappy black top with caging on the chest and mesh fabric on the side. She topped her look off with a smokey eye and a bright red matte lip.

Blake is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and the baby is due any day now. Since announcing her pregnancy in September 2022, Blake has been on a roll with her pregnancy outfits, and just recently, she wore a short-sleeve black and white polka dot midi dress with a plunging V-neckline and buttons down the front.

However, the dress didn’t fit over her baby bump so Blake styled it to perfection. Instead of giving up on the dress, Blake wore it as a shirt, keeping it buttoned under her chest while keeping the rest wide open. Under the dress, she wore a high-waisted black maxi skirt that was fitted around her bump and had an asymmetrical hem. She styled the outfit with a pair of pink, pointed-toe pumps, a pearl choker necklace, beach waves, and a bold red lip.

Blake Lively. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

It was announced on Jan. 26 that Blake would star in the upcoming film based on the hit book by Colleen Hoover. Blake will star alongside Justin Baldoni, who starred in the hit show, Jane The Virgin. While the movie is currently in development, we can’t wait to see Blake star as Lily in the movie.

