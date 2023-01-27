ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

By Alex Weber
 4 days ago
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.

The NBA on TNT crew addressed the All-Star starters on Thursday’s pregame show, where Charles Barkley pointed to fan voting as the reason for some unreasonable starter selections. “People, we let the fans vote,” said Barkley, “look what happened last time they got to vote for president.”

WATCH here:

What a shot from Chuck! Just completely throwing the general public underneath the bus by blaming them for questionable NBA All-Star selections and presidential election results.

Poor Adam Lefkoe, who was hosting the show, simply responded with a sarcastic “hey now,” trying to reign the show back in equally as hard as he was trying not to laugh. He then went on to preview the Mavs vs. Suns game later that night and made it about eight seconds before Charles butted in to complete his earlier comment.

“I don’t mean the old guy,” said Chuck in reference to his presidential comment. “I mean the guy before the old guy.” So he wasn’t talking about sitting president Joe Biden, but instead, former president Donald Trump. “Sorry President Biden. I didn’t mean president Biden.”

Thanks for the clarification, Chuck. Lefkoe followed those comments up by noting, hey, the Suns have won four in a row and eight of their last nine. Not that of the crew cared. Shaq was shaking his head with a chuckle while Kenny “The Jet” Smith looked down at the table in lighthearted disbelief while Lefkoe tried his best to talk ball.

Always fun times with Charles Barkley and the TNT crew.

Comments / 317

John Williams
4d ago

Does anybody remember the time Charles Barkley spit on that little girl ?..Me and Pepperidge Farm remembers..

Reply(21)
64
Gerry Jahner
4d ago

Biden should have to apologize to the American people for screwing up America

Reply(88)
177
Tamela B
4d ago

No one ever said, that Basketball players were smart. They're not chosen for their brain's.

Reply(24)
87
